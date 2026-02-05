Market Realist
Andrew ‘Andy’ Bachman, CEO of Creators Inc. and BuzzStar, Has Reshaped the Creator Economy

The Power Broker Behind the Creator Economy: The Man Building the Business Behind Creator Fame

Market Realist Team - Author
By

Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Andrew ‘Andy’ Bachman
Source: Andrew Bachman

Andrew “Andy” Bachman doesn’t chase attention. He owns the outcomes.

While the internet celebrates faces, Bachman builds the machine that makes them rich. As founder and CEO of Creators Inc. and BuzzStar, he is the architect, dealmaker, and operator behind some of the most famous and financially successful people on the internet. He works quietly. On purpose.

“I don’t want credit,” Bachman says. “I want results.”

Born to Jewish physicians and educated at Babson College, Bachman learned early how to think long-term, manage risk, and treat money like a tool—not a flex. He came up in digital marketing, saw how quickly attention turns into cash, and saw even faster how often it disappears. Creators Inc. exists to stop that.

The firm works with top digital talent—usually in their 20s—while Bachman, now in his 40s, plays the role they don’t have: the person who knows how this ends if you don’t get it right. He structures deals, builds backend systems, and forces discipline when fame makes people careless.

“My job is simple,” he explains. “Make sure this moment turns into a lifetime.” Creators Inc. doesn’t sell hype. It builds infrastructure. Subscriptions. Paywalls. Sponsorships. Operations. Systems that keep paying when algorithms change, platforms shift, and trends die.

andrew bachman
Source: Andrew Bachman

Bachman isn’t in the business of making people famous.

He’s in the business of making them dangerous—financially independent, hard to replace, and impossible to control.

Alongside Creators Inc., Bachman runs BuzzStar, a one-on-one video platform that lets creators monetize the only thing that truly matters: access. Fans book paid video calls directly. No brands. No algorithms. No permission.

“Creators lose because they don’t control how they get paid,” Bachman says. “BuzzStar gives them that control back.”

While most of the creator economy chases clout, Bachman builds leverage. He teaches creators how to stack income, compound it, and turn short-term fame into real wealth that lasts long after the spotlight moves on. He doesn’t name names. He doesn’t need to. If someone is famous, profitable, and still winning years later, there’s a good chance Andrew Bachman built the business behind it. In a loud industry, he doesn’t raise his voice. He builds power.

