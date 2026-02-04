Crypto Casino Monkey Tilt Partners with PokerGO, West Coast Customs, Complex to Build Cross-Cultural Brand Monkey Tilt, a crypto gaming startup, is using bold brand partnerships to grow its presence at the intersection of poker, car culture, and youth media. By Market Realist Team Feb. 4 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Monkey Tilt

Monkey Tilt, a crypto gaming startup that launched in March 2024, is betting on more than just gambling. With $51 million in funding from investors like Pantera Capital, the company is using bold brand partnerships to grow its presence at the intersection of poker, car culture, and youth media.

Its first major move came with PokerGO, the dominant streaming service for poker fans. PokerGO not only participated in Monkey Tilt’s investment round but also enabled the casino to tap into its global network of professional players and tournaments. According to Bitcoinist, the agreement gives Monkey Tilt “programmatic access to deep global pooled liquidity,” a finance term that translates to broad access to the poker ecosystem. PokerGO holds the streaming rights to the World Series of Poker, among other key assets.

Source: Monkey Tilt

Next came a splashier collaboration: a custom-built mobile casino from West Coast Customs. The California auto shop, best known for MTV’s Pimp My Ride, partnered with Monkey Tilt in January 2025 to build the “Tilt Truck,” a roving entertainment vehicle equipped with gaming terminals, VIP lounges, and a “vault challenge” where visitors can attempt to win money.

“The vision behind this collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing boundaries in automotive customization,” said Ryan Friedlinghaus, founder of West Coast Customs. The truck made its debut during Super Bowl LIX weekend in New Orleans. Monkey Tilt hosted an activation with media company Complex at the Family Style Food Festival. The centerpiece was the vault challenge, which offered attendees a shot at $1 million.

Source: Monkey Tilt

“Many tried. Nobody won. But everyone had a great time,” Complex wrote in its February 2025 event recap. For Monkey Tilt, the collaboration was less about gambling and more about integrating into different cultural spaces. By aligning with Complex, which has long served as a tastemaker in fashion and entertainment, the company aimed to cement its status as a lifestyle brand.