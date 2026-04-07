Celine Dion Is Set to Perform in Paris, but How Much Are Tickets Going for?
Celine Dion's residency in Paris is already being eagerly anticipated, which has led many to wonder what the ticket prices are going to be.
After years away from performance, Celine Dion is returning to performance in Paris later this year. The news that Celine will be back in concert, and the understanding her fans have that this might be one of their last chances to see her, has led many to wonder just how expensive tickets are going to be.
The good news on that front is that, because all the shows are in the same place, you have multiple opportunities to see her. Here's what we know about how much tickets are going for.
How much are 2026 Celine Dion tickets in Paris?
Celine will be playing 16 shows in September and October at the 40,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena. Tickets for the show only started to go on sale on Apr. 7, but they are likely to cost between €89.50 to €298.50 for standard tickets.
That translates to roughly $100-340, although it's worth noting that plenty of people are not going to be able to snag tickets for the show, even though there are 16 dates.
In fact, Celine has added six more shows due to high ticket demand. Deadline reported that more than nine million registrations in total were counted, and that's just for the pre-sale that was set to start on Apr. 7.
It seems like vanishingly few tickets will be available to the general public by the time tickets go on sale there.
Of course, there will certainly be tickets available from resellers, but as is often the case with these kinds of events, those tickets are likely to be even more expensive than the official price, and could even go for several times the face value of the tickets. Because she is a legendary singer, and because she's faced health concerns that have kept her from performing, people really want to see Celine on stage.
When are Celine Dion's Paris concerts?
Celine's Paris concerts are scheduled for:
- Saturday, September 12
- Wednesday, September 16
- Friday, September 18
- Saturday, September 19
- Wednesday, September 23
- Friday, September 25
- Saturday, September 26
- Wednesday, September 30
- Friday, October 2
- Saturday, October 3
- Wednesday, October 7
- Friday, October 9
- Saturday, October 10
- Wednesday, October 14
- Friday, October 16
- Saturday, October 17
The news that Celine was going to be performing again came six years after she had to cut her last tour short because of the pandemic. She hasn't returned to touring before now because she was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome in 2022, a rare disorder that causes muscle spasms and affects her ability to both sing and walk.
These last four years, she has apparently been in intense rehabilitation, and part of the goal was always to return to the stage. Celine is widely regarded as one of the best singers on the planet, and her skill as a performer is one of the reasons she has had such a devoted following for so long.
Getting a ticket to see her in person is going to be hard, but for those who have been most devoted to her career, it might also be worth it.