LIV Golfers File Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA, Fight Monopolization

On the surface, the PGA’s issue with LIV Golf and the golfers who choose to switch sides is a political one. With high-paying events occurring on Trump properties and financial backing from Saudi Arabia, it’s easy for PGA loyals to claim morals as the deciding factor of which side they lean on. However, the PGA is outwardly punishing the players who choose to make decisions about their careers that earn them money outside of the PGA realm. That is control, and it’s a control many players aren't happy about.