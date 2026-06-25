Linda Cohn Is Saying Goodbye to ESPN — Here's Why
Linda Cohn has announced her retirement from ESPN after decades as one of the network’s most recognizable anchors. Here's what she said about her decision and what's next.
Linda Cohn has announced her retirement from ESPN, bringing an end to one of the longest and most iconic careers in sports broadcasting. After an incredible 34 years with the network, Cohn is set to retire at the end of June and will leave behind a massive legacy.
But the move has left many sports fans wondering exactly why Cohn is retiring, and just exactly how much Linda Cohn is worth after her long career.
Why Is Linda Cohn Retiring From ESPN?
ESPN announced that Linda Cohn will retire after 34 years with the company, closing an important chapter in sports television history.
The departure comes after Cohn's contract with the company expired, and both parties mutually agreed not to negotiate a new deal. At 66 years of age, Cohn likely needs a much-deserved break from the limelight.
“Linda Cohn is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN,” ESPN president Burke Magnus said in a statement. "She has brought enthusiasm, personality, and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years, and her contributions to ESPN both in front of and behind the camera would make a very long list. We wish her all the best in her retirement and sincerely thank her."
Cohn stated: “What I’m most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching SportsCenter, enter this business, and succeed in it.”
Cohn's co-workers were also supportive of the decision, with ESPN host Roxy Bernstein taking to X to add: "Congrats to a legend! One of the highlights of my career working with [Linda Cohn] for NHL on ESPN. When talking to players after morning skate and seeing their reaction to Linda walking in the room and their excitement about talking with her said it all. Amazing run!"
What is Linda Cohn's net worth?
Given her lengthy ESPN career, broadcasting contracts, speaking engagements, and other media work, many fans are wondering just how much Linda Cohn is worth following news of her retirement.
Linda Cohn
ESPN Broadcaster
Net worth: $12 Million
Linda Cohn is an American sportscaster and has been on ESPN since 1992.
Full Name: Linda Cohn
Birthdate: November 10, 1959
Birthplace: Long Island, New York
Married: Stew Kaufman (1985-2008)
Kids: 2
Education: SUNY Oswego
As of 2026, Linda Cohn's estimated net worth is approximately $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The publication notes that Cohn's annual salary at ESPN was around $3 million. She is also on the books of MN2S talent agency, and is available for brand work, presumably at a hefty price given her long history in the industry.