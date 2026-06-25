Linda Cohn Is Saying Goodbye to ESPN — Here's Why Linda Cohn has announced her retirement from ESPN after decades as one of the network’s most recognizable anchors. Here's what she said about her decision and what's next. By Mark Pygas June 25 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Linda Cohn has announced her retirement from ESPN, bringing an end to one of the longest and most iconic careers in sports broadcasting. After an incredible 34 years with the network, Cohn is set to retire at the end of June and will leave behind a massive legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

But the move has left many sports fans wondering exactly why Cohn is retiring, and just exactly how much Linda Cohn is worth after her long career.

Why Is Linda Cohn Retiring From ESPN?

Source: Instagram

ESPN announced that Linda Cohn will retire after 34 years with the company, closing an important chapter in sports television history. The departure comes after Cohn's contract with the company expired, and both parties mutually agreed not to negotiate a new deal. At 66 years of age, Cohn likely needs a much-deserved break from the limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

“Linda Cohn is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN,” ESPN president Burke Magnus said in a statement. "She has brought enthusiasm, personality, and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years, and her contributions to ESPN both in front of and behind the camera would make a very long list. We wish her all the best in her retirement and sincerely thank her."

Article continues below advertisement

Cohn stated: “What I’m most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching SportsCenter, enter this business, and succeed in it.” Cohn's co-workers were also supportive of the decision, with ESPN host Roxy Bernstein taking to X to add: "Congrats to a legend! One of the highlights of my career working with [Linda Cohn] for NHL on ESPN. When talking to players after morning skate and seeing their reaction to Linda walking in the room and their excitement about talking with her said it all. Amazing run!"

What is Linda Cohn's net worth?

Given her lengthy ESPN career, broadcasting contracts, speaking engagements, and other media work, many fans are wondering just how much Linda Cohn is worth following news of her retirement.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Cohn ESPN Broadcaster Net worth: $12 Million Linda Cohn is an American sportscaster and has been on ESPN since 1992. Full Name: Linda Cohn Birthdate: November 10, 1959 Birthplace: Long Island, New York Married: Stew Kaufman (1985-2008) Kids: 2 Education: SUNY Oswego