These Are the Jobs Projected to Be in High Demand Over the Next 10 Years The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that between 2024 and 2034, the U.S. economy will add 5.2 million jobs. So which will be the most in demand? By Jennifer Farrington March 31 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

To say the job market is shaky as of 2026 would be an understatement. In all actuality, it feels more like an earthquake has struck. Jobs that were once common and in high demand are no longer that, and with artificial intelligence (AI) expanding its capabilities at a rapid rate, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to determine which jobs will be needed and which ones AI is going to weed out.

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Despite the unsteadiness of the job market, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that between 2024 and 2034, the U.S. economy will add 5.2 million jobs. But which types of jobs are expected to be most in demand over the next 10 years? Here’s what we found.

These are the jobs projected to be in high demand over the next 10 years.

Source: Pexels

With the increase in energy and electricity demand, coupled with AI growth, jobs tied to these sectors, along with EV expansion, are expected to see increased demand over the next decade. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, electric power generation, including solar, wind, and geothermal energy, is projected to be among the fastest-growing industries over the next decade, potentially accounting for more than 41,000 new jobs.

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That said, jobs that deal with electrical equipment, battery production, and manufacturing are likely to be where many of these in-demand jobs will fall. According to CNBC, these may include solar photovoltaic installers and wind turbine service technicians. Other roles that may fall into these broader categories include power plant operators, electrical engineers, and energy project managers.

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Leaning more toward the tech side, since it’s clear that jobs in that industry are growing in select categories, there will be more roles added to the market that center on AI-based systems, software development, data processing, and research services. CNBC lists information security analysts and data scientists as two in-demand jobs over the next 10 years that fall into these areas.

On a broader scale, jobs that potentially fall into these categories include data analysts, cybersecurity roles, IT consultants, and tech consultants. Tech and electricity aside, healthcare and social assistance is another growing industry.

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The BLS projects that the aging population, along with those suffering from chronic conditions like cancer and heart disease, will increase demand for healthcare and social assistance services, and jobs directly tied to these areas are expected to be in demand. According to CNBC, these may include nurse practitioners, medical and health services managers, physical therapist assistants, and physician assistants.

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Transportation and warehousing jobs are also likely to be in demand over the next 10 years.

While retail stores and malls are continuously seeing a decline in foot traffic and sales thanks to e-commerce and online ordering, it still paves the way for jobs to be created. That’s because, per the BLS, “the growing volume of online purchases is expected to support employment growth in transportation and warehousing,” due to the increasing number of shipments needing to be delivered and processed.