If You Receive Two Social Security Checks in One Month, It Isn't a Bonus
Social Security benefits are generally provided to individuals who reach the full retirement age, are disabled, or are the dependent of an eligible worker who has passed away. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out Social Security checks to individuals using a predetermined schedule, which is made available for the public to view at the beginning of each year.
Although checks are usually issued once a month, either on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday, on rare occasions, you might receive two Social Security checks in one month. Here’s why.
There's a reason why the SSA may send you two Social Security checks in one month.
According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefit payments, most recipients receive their funds on a single Wednesday during each month, which is determined using their birthday.
For example, if your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th of the month, you’ll receive your Social Security benefits on the second Wednesday of the month. Those with a birthday on or between the 11th and the 20th receive theirs on the third Wednesday and so on.
Now, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) each month, then your funds are deposited on the first of each month. In the event the first falls on a federal holiday or weekend, the SSA will then deposit your funds on the next earliest business day. This is done to ensure you receive your Social Security benefits on or before your scheduled deposit date.
Some Social Security recipients received two checks in April 2022.
You may have noticed that in April 2022, the SSA deposited two SSI checks, on the 1st of April and the 29th. This wasn’t an oversight or an extra check. Instead, it was your May 2022 check being deposited early. Because May 1 fell on a Sunday, the SSA deposited SSI checks on the next earliest business day, which happened to be April 29.
You may receive two checks from the SSA in September and December 2022.
According to the SSA’s current schedule, SSI recipients can expect to receive two checks in September 2022. Their first check will be deposited on the 1st of the month and the second check will likely be issued on Sept. 30 because Oct. 1 falls on a Saturday.
It’s also worth mentioning that the SSA will issue two SSI checks in December. SSI recipients will receive a check on Dec. 1 and also on Dec. 30. Because January 1, 2023, falls on a Sunday, the SSA will issue your January check on Dec. 30.
To recap, the SSA will be sending two checks to SSI recipients during the months of September and December 2022. The second check isn't a bonus check. Instead, it's the check for the following month that's merely being deposited early.
Here's what to expect based on SSA's 2023 payment schedule.
The SSA has already issued its 2023 schedule of Social Security benefit payments and it appears some recipients will receive two deposits (one of which is just an early payment) during the months of March, June, September, and December 2023.