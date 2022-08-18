Do You Qualify for the ERC Tax Credit? Eligibility, Explained

A tax credit is a type of financial relief designed to reduce your tax liability. For example, if you owe $3,000 in taxes and you have access to a $500 credit, then your tax bill would come down to $2,500. Some credits are refundable, which allows you to receive the excess amount in cash. Say you owe $1,200 in taxes and have $2,000 in refundable credit. In that case, the credit would completely offset your tax and leave $800 that you can take out as cash.