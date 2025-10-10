ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question

Almost all of the answers given were either shocking or hilarious, or both.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" questions are meant to keep things interesting by getting contestants to come up with hilarious or downright controversial responses. That happened once again when Steve Harvey asked a life-and-death question about family members, and got some of the most hilarious answers on the show. Both the host and the contestants struggled to hold their laughter throughout the round.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey asked a survey question, “The whole family is on a sinking ship. There’s not enough room on the lifeboat. Who do you leave behind?” A contestant named Suzie got to her buzzer first, and she answered, “Your son-in-law.” The host immediately burst into laughter as the camera cut to the contestant’s son-in-law, who was standing behind her.

“I mean, she didn’t waste no damn time,” the host exclaimed after walking over to the son-in-law. Thankfully, that was the number three answer on the board. Next up was Darnell, and he truly had a shocking answer. “Your mama,” he said, much to the surprise of the host. “Your mama? Who the hell leaves their mama?” he asked. “We want to retract that one,” the contestant said. However, that answer was number two on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Darnell. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Darnell. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Seeing the crowd applaud it, Harvey said, “All that clapping, y’all going to hell.” The host then walked over to the Laurry family, who had decided to play out the game. Next up was a woman named Antoinette, who said, “The grandparents.” That answer was also on the board, and so was Stefan's answer, after he said, “I’m sorry, Mesh, but my sibling.”

Even his sister, Kamesha, called it a good answer. That was up there on the board. It was her turn next, and she said, “My dog.” That too was up on the board, and then a contestant, Moses, said, “My cousin,” which wasn't correct. It was Darnell’s turn again, and this time, he said, “My wife.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with Darnell and his wife, Antoinette. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with Darnell and his wife, Antoinette. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey thought that this answer was worse than his previous response. “You know, you said parents. I thought that was a dumb answer. But you done topped that one,” the host said. The answer was on the board. Unfortunately, that’s where the family’s luck ran out as the next couple of answers were incorrect.

That meant that the Laurry family had conceded three strikes, and now, the other family had the chance to steal. But even they could not give one of the right answers, and the Laurrys ended up emerging victorious.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Laurry family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Laurry family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the full video here.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips

'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question
Almost all of the answers given were either shocking or hilarious, or both.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
The pawn shop owner had doubts about the beverage's condition and was proven right.
12 hours ago
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
PAWN STARS
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
The pawn shop owner has always been a big fan of WWII memorabilia and this was no different.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
The contestant turned to the audience for help and it paid massive dividends.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
None of the three contestants wagered anything in the final round, which was a first.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
Cuban was excited to try them on and did a good job despite not having too much experience.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
The contestant, Christina Derevjanik became the biggest winner ever in the show's history.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
The guest reduced his asking price by $40,000 and it still wasn't enough to convince Harrison.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
The contestant had her mother and sister with her, both of whom were also emotional.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
Fans made their opinions clear under an Instagram reel posted by the show's official handle.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
The contestant said she worked in hair loss prevention, which Harvey clearly knows nothing about.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
The guest who impulsively picked up the LeRoy Neiman painting had no idea of its significance.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
It was a heartwarming moment on the show, and even Steve Harvey had a big smile on his face.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
The contestant, Talia MacLean could barely hold her emotions after playing a perfect game.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
The guest wanted a six-figure sum for all three rings but Harrison did not even offer half of that.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
The contestant played a fantastic game despite falling behind in the early going.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
Herjavec was the only one who believed that he could make the business go big.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
Steve Harvey had never heard of the team the contestant and sadi, and his reaction was priceless.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
The contestant made the unusual choice because of a deal she had with a loved one.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
The guest had received it from a cousin, who had bought it in Paris during World War II.
5 days ago