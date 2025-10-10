'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question

Almost all of the answers given were either shocking or hilarious, or both.

"Family Feud" questions are meant to keep things interesting by getting contestants to come up with hilarious or downright controversial responses. That happened once again when Steve Harvey asked a life-and-death question about family members, and got some of the most hilarious answers on the show. Both the host and the contestants struggled to hold their laughter throughout the round.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey asked a survey question, “The whole family is on a sinking ship. There’s not enough room on the lifeboat. Who do you leave behind?” A contestant named Suzie got to her buzzer first, and she answered, “Your son-in-law.” The host immediately burst into laughter as the camera cut to the contestant’s son-in-law, who was standing behind her.

“I mean, she didn’t waste no damn time,” the host exclaimed after walking over to the son-in-law. Thankfully, that was the number three answer on the board. Next up was Darnell, and he truly had a shocking answer. “Your mama,” he said, much to the surprise of the host. “Your mama? Who the hell leaves their mama?” he asked. “We want to retract that one,” the contestant said. However, that answer was number two on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Darnell. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Seeing the crowd applaud it, Harvey said, “All that clapping, y’all going to hell.” The host then walked over to the Laurry family, who had decided to play out the game. Next up was a woman named Antoinette, who said, “The grandparents.” That answer was also on the board, and so was Stefan's answer, after he said, “I’m sorry, Mesh, but my sibling.”

Even his sister, Kamesha, called it a good answer. That was up there on the board. It was her turn next, and she said, “My dog.” That too was up on the board, and then a contestant, Moses, said, “My cousin,” which wasn't correct. It was Darnell’s turn again, and this time, he said, “My wife.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with Darnell and his wife, Antoinette. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey thought that this answer was worse than his previous response. “You know, you said parents. I thought that was a dumb answer. But you done topped that one,” the host said. The answer was on the board. Unfortunately, that’s where the family’s luck ran out as the next couple of answers were incorrect.

That meant that the Laurry family had conceded three strikes, and now, the other family had the chance to steal. But even they could not give one of the right answers, and the Laurrys ended up emerging victorious.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Laurry family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the full video here.

