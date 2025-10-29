ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised

The host had no idea about the popular cartoon series and his expressions were hilarious.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is usually the one on "Family Feud" to roast contestants over answers that don't make sense. But it's equally hilarious when tables are turned and Harvey's pop culture knowledge falls short. The host seemed clueless as contestants took turns answering a question about the popular cartoon character "SpongeBob SquarePants." Fans of the show couldn't stop laughing about Harvey's situation.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey started by reading out the question, “Name something you might make fun of about 'SpongeBob SquarePants.'” A contestant named Lisa got to her buzzer first and said, “His size.” That answer was not on the board. A player named Rob was next, and he said, “His voice.” That one was up there, and the Marinello family decided to play further.

A contestant named Nicole was next, and she answered, “Where he lives. In a pineapple under the sea.” Harvey was shocked upon hearing this, as he could not even grasp the concept of someone living inside a pineapple. Either way, that answer was up there on the board. A player named Dahlia then said, “I’m gonna go with his holes.” The host seemed scandalized upon hearing this, but the contestant then explained that the character was a sponge, hence the holes.

Screenshot showing the contestant Dahlia. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Dahlia. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Adrianna was next, and her answer was even more shocking. “His color,” she said. Harvey did not look comfortable after hearing this answer and ended up issuing a warning. “I’ll tell you what, he better not be black,” he said. However, that answer was also on the board. Her teammate Michelle was next, and she had one of the most obvious answers.

“His pants,” she said, and it was one of the correct answers. “We got no strikes. Y’all know everything about this dude,” Harvey said. It was Rob’s turn again, and he said, “His shape.” That was also one of the correct answers. However, that is where the family’s luck came to an end. The next three answers were all incorrect, giving the Beeson family a chance to steal the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Marinello family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Marinello family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Lisa stepped up to answer, hoping to make amends for earlier. After hearing the question, she said, “His teeth.” That answer was correct, and the Beesons ended up winning the game. Fans of the show, however, were more amused by Harvey’s lack of knowledge about SpongeBob. “Realizing that Steve Harvey has no idea who or WHAT Spongebob is, is comedy 😂😂😂,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“Steve Harvey might be the only person in the entire world that doesn’t know about SpongeBob SquarePants,” another pointed out. “Steve’s reactions had me dying! He clearly has never seen the show, nor has any idea who the hell SpongeBob is! 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one more commented.

Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

You can watch Harvey's embarrassing moments in the video here.

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'

'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board

