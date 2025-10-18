'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected

The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.

As the name suggests, "Family Feud" is a game where families work together as teams, but that's not always. That was witnessed when a contestant did not bother to consult with his team members about whether to play a round or pass on it. He made a decision on his own, and it turned out to be the correct one as his team emerged victorious.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey had asked the question, “Name something Leonardo Da Vinci did right before he painted Mona Lisa to make her smile.” A contestant named Junius got to the buzzer first and said, “He thought about being with her intimately.” That was the number three answer on the board.

Next up was Sherrod, who said, “He painted the Sistine Chapel.” Unfortunately, that answer was not up on the board. Junius then had the chance to pass or play, a decision usually taken collectively by a family. However, the contestant took matters into his own hands this time. “I don’t even have to ask them, we’re going to pass,” he said. Now, the Conyers family had the chance to play further.

Screenshot showing the Conyers family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Paris was next to answer, and she said, “He tickled her, Steve.” That answer was up on the board. A man named Dom was next, and he answered, “He imagined what she would look like.” Unfortunately, that answer was not up there. Joyce stepped up to answer next and said, “Maybe he showed her his thing.” That too was one of the answers up there on the board, despite being rather uncivilized.

Adrian was next, and Harvey had a good time making fun of the way he spoke. When it was time to answer, he said, “He got her drunk,” which was one of the correct answers. Sherrod’s turn came around again, and he said, “He fixed her clothes.” However, that was not one of the correct. Paris then said that Da Vinci would have told Mona Lisa a joke to make her smile, and that was the number one answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant Paris. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Dom was next, and he said, “He smiled at her.” Unfortunately, that was not correct, and the family conceded all three strikes. Now, the Hughes family had the chance to steal the game. Junius was the one who stepped up to answer, after putting his family in this position right at the beginning. After hearing the question, he answered, “He gave her a compliment, Steve.”

That was one of the correct answers on the board, and the Hughes family won the game. The credit for that solely goes to Junius, who answered correctly both times and made the right decision.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Junius. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the full video here.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell

Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium