ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected

The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

As the name suggests, "Family Feud" is a game where families work together as teams, but that's not always. That was witnessed when a contestant did not bother to consult with his team members about whether to play a round or pass on it. He made a decision on his own, and it turned out to be the correct one as his team emerged victorious.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey had asked the question, “Name something Leonardo Da Vinci did right before he painted Mona Lisa to make her smile.” A contestant named Junius got to the buzzer first and said, “He thought about being with her intimately.” That was the number three answer on the board.

Next up was Sherrod, who said, “He painted the Sistine Chapel.” Unfortunately, that answer was not up on the board. Junius then had the chance to pass or play, a decision usually taken collectively by a family. However, the contestant took matters into his own hands this time. “I don’t even have to ask them, we’re going to pass,” he said. Now, the Conyers family had the chance to play further.

Screenshot showing the Conyers family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the Conyers family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Paris was next to answer, and she said, “He tickled her, Steve.” That answer was up on the board. A man named Dom was next, and he answered, “He imagined what she would look like.” Unfortunately, that answer was not up there. Joyce stepped up to answer next and said, “Maybe he showed her his thing.” That too was one of the answers up there on the board, despite being rather uncivilized.

Adrian was next, and Harvey had a good time making fun of the way he spoke. When it was time to answer, he said, “He got her drunk,” which was one of the correct answers. Sherrod’s turn came around again, and he said, “He fixed her clothes.” However, that was not one of the correct. Paris then said that Da Vinci would have told Mona Lisa a joke to make her smile, and that was the number one answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant Paris. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Paris. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Dom was next, and he said, “He smiled at her.” Unfortunately, that was not correct, and the family conceded all three strikes. Now, the Hughes family had the chance to steal the game. Junius was the one who stepped up to answer, after putting his family in this position right at the beginning. After hearing the question, he answered, “He gave her a compliment, Steve.”

That was one of the correct answers on the board, and the Hughes family won the game. The credit for that solely goes to Junius, who answered correctly both times and made the right decision.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Junius. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Junius. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the full video here.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell

Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
The contestant's answer had no lewd intention but Steve Harvey made sure it did.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
Fans of the gameshow are known to be vocal about their needs and this was just an example of that.
13 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
The guest stood firm at what he wanted and Harrison was forced to raise his low-ball offer.
14 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.
16 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
The sharks could not believe what they had just witnessed but it sure was entertaining.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
The guest said that she wanted $15,000 but had to settle for just a couple grand.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
Fans of the show were shocked she was not able to get it right after coming so close.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
Corcoran was confident that the entrepreneur would take her deal but that was not the case.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
The host's expressions upon seeing the answers on the board were absolutely priceless.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
The guest was a friend of the Harrisons and he turned out to be quite the negotiator.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
The guest had an item that was presumably made in the pre-1800s era, which made it valuable.
3 days ago
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
She had asked for $250,000 when she came and she walked away with close to $400,000.
4 days ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
The showrunners must have had a storm on their hands when they were called out.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
Steve Harvey burst out laughing when he heard that answer, as was the case in much of the round.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
The guest wanted more than $3,000 for the item but the expert crushed his hopes.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 playing Plinko on his best friend's birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 playing Plinko on his best friend's birthday
The game even had a twist which saw Drew Carey doing something special for the contestant.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans point out Ken Jennings's mistake — left surprised as producers didn't fix it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans point out Ken Jennings's mistake — left surprised as producers didn't fix it
One had to pay attention to catch the error, and the show has a lot of fans like that.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium
The contestant's nonchalant behavior after answering left everyone on the show stunned.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pushes contestant away for his answer — but it turned out right
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pushes contestant away for his answer — but it turned out right
The host was left red-faced and he even apologized to the contestant later on for his actions.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to bag Olympic torch as he refused to pay over $1,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to bag Olympic torch as he refused to pay over $1,000
The guest was not expecting the low valuation of his item given by the expert.
6 days ago