The Big Mac Index Shows How Strong the U.S. Dollar Is Versus Other Currencies

“At the margin, the stronger dollar is putting a bit of a limiter on [U.S.] inflation,” Bailard chief investment officer Eric Leve told Fortune in July. “By having a strong dollar, purchasing goods from abroad, as U.S. consumers tend to do, becomes much cheaper. And so we’re essentially importing deflation.”

But there’s a flip side. “If you’re trying to sell goods overseas, that strong dollar makes your goods all the more expensive, putting a burden on top-line revenue for U.S. companies,” Leve said.