Trump Is Selling Expensive "Trump" Branded Watches, but People Claim They're Knock-Offs Trump started selling his personal brand of watches in the end of September 2025. Now people are calling him out for copying popular designs. By Risa Weber Oct. 15 2025, Updated 4:03 p.m. ET Source: gettrumpwatches.com

Trump started selling his own brand of watches in September 2025.

Source: MEGA/gettrumpwatches.com

The watches are anything but subtle, proudly displaying the "TRUMP" logo on their faces, some also saying "45-47" to give homage to Trump's presidential terms. The watch prices start at around $400 and go up to $100,000. The bezels and bands come in gold, silver, and rose gold, and the faces have a range of bold colors.

"It's Trump time."

Source: gettrumpwatches.com

Politicians are not supposed to use their authority in public office to promote commercial products, but it's no secret that these products are explicitly endorsed by President Donald Trump. In a video advertisement on the site, Trump says, "It's President Donald J. Trump, and it's Trump time." He recommends one of his watches and says, "Everyone will know exactly what it's for, who it's for, who it represents ...Your favorite president."

One of the watch designs claims to contain a real piece of Trump's suit from the day he was arrested.

Source: gettrumpwatches.com

Aptly named the "Mugshot Suit" design, the watch celebrates the day Donald Trump was arrested on charges of "racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, and making false statements" (per BBC) in 2023. The site displays a heavily photoshopped version of Trump's mugshot from his arrest. Each watch reportedly contains a piece of the suit he was wearing when the photo was taken, so they're limited edition. The site claims only 400 were made, and they sell for $1,499.

An X user called Trump out for ripping off popular designs.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Derek Guy posted a series of photos comparing Trump watch designs to look-alikes of popular designs. He writes, "These watches appear to be ripoffs of famous designs. Likely from some factory that normally produces 'homage' watches, and they just swapped out the branding."

One customer bought a Trump watch because it reminded them of a Rolex, but was disappointed.

Source: NBC 10WJAR

As reported by NBC10 WJAR, a customer was initially drawn to the idea of buying one of Trump's watches after hearing his voice on the radio. However, he was extremely disappointed when his wife's watch arrived without the "T" on the logo, instead saying, "RUMP." The couple paid more than $600 for the watch. "How could they process this and go through something without checking their work?" Melanie Petit, the recipient of the watch, asked.

Melanie may not be the only unsatisfied customer.

Source: gettrumpwatches.com

Another X user wrote, "I think it's funny that in choosing a cheap Chinese factory to rip off designs and pay no tariffs that companies in America are required to pay, many people got watches with the T dropped and their watches said rump."

The Trump watch website claims the Trump watches are not political.

Source: MEGA