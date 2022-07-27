Microchip Legislation Forges Ahead, Final Vote Coming Soon

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) went so far as to call it a “bribe.” Sanders said in a statement, “The microchip industry helped cause this crisis by, over the last 20 years, shutting down 780 plants here and eliminating 150,000 good-paying jobs. The question before us now is whether these extremely profitable companies will work with the U.S. government on a solution to rebuild the U.S. microchip industry which is fair to the taxpayers of this country, or whether they will continue to demand a $53 billion bribe to stay here.”