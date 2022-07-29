Is The U.S. Officially In A Recession? Economists Say No

No, not yet, economists say. A recession is defined by the National Bureau of Economic Research as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months.”

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the gross domestic product (GDP) decreased in the second quarter of 2022 by an annual rate of 0.9 percent. The GDP already decreased by 1.6 percent in the first quarter of this year. Usually, such a decline over two quarters signals a recession.