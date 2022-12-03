California Task Force Estimates Housing Discrimination Reparations at $569B

In Evanston, Ill., a Restorative Housing Reparations Program was approved in 2021, with a first round of payouts going to 16 Black individuals to help compensate for the city’s history of anti-Black housing policies. “It’s not so much that the initial 16 recipients are going to completely transform the life circumstances for all of Black Evanston, but the fact that it has happened means that we can expand it and we can build on it and do more,” former Evanston alderman Robin Rue Simmons told CNN.