Trident Mortgage Co. Redlining Lawsuit Settles — Who Gets the Payout?

Near West Philadelphia’s Malcolm X Park, Black people are generally 2.7 times as likely as white people to be denied a conventional mortgage. While we look at redlining as a historic practice from days of yonder, it’s anything but. Trident Mortgage proves this. Also, unfair credit practices result in white families being nearly a third more likely to own a home than a Black family. That makes today’s housing gap bigger than it was in 1960, according to the DOJ.