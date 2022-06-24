Where Is Jeffrey Clark? Federal Agents Raid Former DOJ Lawyer’s Home
Former DOJ (Department of Justice) environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark is one of the latest to be brought into question over his efforts to convince others that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Clark’s home, which is located in northern Va., was raided by DOJ law enforcement officials on June 23, 2022. So far, few details have been provided as to why the raid happened and what was recovered.
So, where is Clark now?
Jeffrey Clark wasn't detained by officials when his home was raided.
When DOJ officials arrived at Clark's residence on June 23, Russ Vought, the president of the Center for Renewing America, said in a statement that he was asked to step outside in his pajamas, reports CNN. While waiting outside, officials conducted a search of Clark’s home and confiscated his electronic devices.
According to CNN, Clark is now working for the Center for Renewing America, a group that aims to “renew a consensus of America as a nation under God with unique interests worthy of defending that flow from its people, institutions, and history.”
Clark resigned from the DOJ on January 14, 2021. The former lawyer worked closely with former President Donald Trump and shared the same belief that the 2020 election was based upon voter fraud. While Clark was initially working as an environmental lawyer for the DOJ, Trump appointed him as the Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division in December 2020.
Why was Jeffrey Clark’s home searched by DOJ officials?
Although few details are being shared regarding the raid of Clark’s home, it’s clear the DOJ was under the impression that he may have had sensitive information in his possession. According to Evan Pérez, who is a CNN Senior Justice Correspondent, the matter likely escalated to the point that it did because officials didn’t want to run the risk of destruction of evidence.
While there could be a number of reasons why officials showed up at Clark’s home, one theory that makes sense is his desire to help Trump spread the idea that the 2020 presidential election was based on fraud.
Days before the Jan. 6 riot, Trump attempted to appoint Jeffrey Clark as DOJ attorney general.
During the time Clark worked for the DOJ, Trump attempted to install him as the Justice Department’s attorney general, Pérez shared with CNN. Trump allegedly knew Clark was willing to “carry out the former president’s wishes to send a letter to the states saying the Justice Department believed that there was sufficient fraud to investigate.”
On Jan, 3, just a few days before the Capitol riot unfolded, Pérez says a meeting was called at the White House where the discussion of ousting former attorney general Jeffrey Rosen took place.
If given the opportunity to serve the role, Clark reportedly had intentions of sending letters to various states including Georgia saying the DOJ was investigating voter fraud despite there not being enough evidence to substantiate the claims.
However, because several members of the DOJ threatened to walk from their positions, Trump’s plans fell through. But that didn’t stop Clark from continuing to spread the rumor that the 2020 election was rigged. According to Pérez, Clark had plenty of “crazy ideas,” including one that questioned “whether Italian satellites were changing vote totals.”