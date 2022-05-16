Great Replacement Theory, Explained — Why It’s So Deadly

Mass shootings have plagued the U.S. for decades. However, they're getting more common (and deadlier). According to a 2019 report from the Los Angeles Times and National Institute of Justice, 33 percent of the 164 mass shootings from 1966–2019 occurred in the past nine years. At the time of the report, mass shooting deaths averaged 51 casualties per year, up from 5.7 in the 1970s.