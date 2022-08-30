Biden's Policies Are Making the Fed’s Fight Against Inflation Even Tougher

In 2020, when the Fed was on a historical easing spree, it called upon the federal government to “unleash the great fiscal power” to support the economy. Both the Trump and Biden administrations opened up the state coffers at a scale that we haven't seen, at least in recent memory. While the policies of the Fed and the Federal government were aligned in 2020 and 2021, we see a divergence in 2022. Could Biden’s policies be making the Fed’s fight against inflation even tougher?