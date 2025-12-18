Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it

The money would be sent to him by a wealthy Israeli-American family, who have been his friends.

Even though President Donald Trump's policies have already affected his ratings, he is still confident about another run for office. While it is unconstitutional because of the 22nd Amendment, Trump has the support of influential people for a third-term bid, including that of Israeli-American mega-donor Miriam Adelson.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephen Lovekin)

Miriam was married to billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who was a good friend of Trump’s. He passed away in 2021 and never shied away from expressing his support for the President. Speaking at a White House Hanukkah reception, the President claimed that Adelson’s wife was so supportive of him being in power for a third term that she would be willing to donate $250 million towards that cause, as per a report in The Independent.

She had donated a similar amount of money to Trump’s campaign in the past, for which the President expressed his gratitude. “Miriam gave my campaign indirectly and directly $250 million; she was the number one,” he said. “When somebody can give you $250 million, I think that we should give her the opportunity to say hello,” Trump added. Miriam was then invited by the President to speak at the podium, an offer she graciously accepted.

Miriam Adelson and Donald Trump at the White House. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Up there, the millionaire said that she had spoken with former Jeffrey Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz about the possibility of Trump being in power for a third term. “I say, Alan, I agree with you, so we can do it,” she said as the pro-Trump crowd burst into loud chants of “four more years.” At this point, there was a wide grin across the President's face.

The President then took the microphone and said that he was offered a large sum of money by Adelson for running again. “She said, ‘Think about it, I'll give you another $250 million,’” he announced. It did not take Miriam long to admit that she would actually do so. Trump has a close friendship with the Adelsons, as he and the late Sheldon Adelson used to be quite close. The President shared stories about his friend after all the talk about a third term concluded.

President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

“He’d call and say, 'Can I come over please?’” Trump said.“I’d say, ‘Sheldon, I’m president of the United States, it doesn’t work that way anymore. Like, maybe tomorrow? How about tomorrow?’ ‘No, no, no, please, just for a little while.’ And he’d always say 10 minutes, it turned out to be about an hour-and-a-half, and what he did is he fought for Israel. That’s all he really fought for.”

