Trump’s White House ballroom price tag suddenly jumps again — and it’s more than you’d expect

“For 150 years, they wanted a ballroom, and we’re giving them — myself and donors are giving them, free of charge for nothing," he said.

The estimated cost of President Donald Trump's new White House ballroom has increased from $200 million to $400 million, as indicated during a recent Hanukkah reception. Construction will proceed despite concerns from a preservation group, following a judge's ruling. The funding is sourced from private donors rather than taxpayer dollars, with prominent contributors including Google, Blackstone, and Lockheed Martin. It has been reported that Trump is also personally contributing to his extravagant ballroom vision.

President Donald Trump holding the proposed White House ballroom rendering (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

“For 150 years, they wanted a ballroom, and we’re giving them — myself and donors are giving them, free of charge for nothing — we’re donating a building that’s approximately $400 million,” Trump said during the Hanukkah event. “I think I’ll do it for less. But it’s $400 million. I should do it for less. I will do it for less.” He added, “It will be the most beautiful ballroom, and it will handle inaugurations. It’s got 5-inch-thick glass windows. Impenetrable by anything but a howitzer. Who else but in our country would sue to stop $400 million beautiful ballroom?”

White House exterior (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eric Lee)

As reported by The Hill, Trump also mentioned that a federal judge had stalled a preservation group's request to stop building the $300 million ballroom until Congress gave its consent. The administration credits private donor funding for the project's increased expenses, which were once projected to be $200 million. This, according to critics, creates avenues for affluent funders to acquire power. Contrary to Trump's earlier claims that the White House building would not be impacted, criticism also emerged when construction touched the East Wing. Newsweek reported that in an October survey, 56% of American voters are against the construction of a new ballroom at the White House to replace the demolished East Wing. With 62% of Republicans supporting it and 88% of Democrats opposing it, support is primarily partisan.

White House exterior (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

The topic of whether the Trump administration's national security claims can supersede historic preservation rules is raised in the continuing litigation from a historic preservation organization. Widespread indignation was caused by the demolition of the East Wing, which started in late October amid a government shutdown. This was especially true of the National Capital Planning Commission's expedited review process, which was closed at the time. Trump is in favor of erecting a state ballroom at the White House, pointing out that it could hold 650 people in around 90,000 square feet, doing away with the requirement for a big tent outside the main structure for important events involving international leaders.

Proposed White House ballroom miniature (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

The White House put out a statement on October 21: "President Donald J. Trump’s visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House is a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and additions from commanders-in-chief to keep the executive residence as a beacon of American excellence." Tad Heuer stressed the value of adhering to the law when defending the National Trust for Historic Preservation in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over ballroom construction. With a judgment expected on Wednesday, a federal judge hinted that he would probably reject a plea for a temporary restraining order to halt the construction.

More on Market Realist:

Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer

Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him

Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million