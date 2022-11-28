Hurry and Snag These Cyber Monday TV Deals Before They End (Or Sell Out)
Black Friday has come and gone (as have the deals) but Cyber Monday is here and the deals are good! This year, retailers have lowered their prices on some of the most coveted electronics, including TVs. Keep reading for a rundown on some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals worth checking out.
Whether you need to replace your TV or you have some extra holiday money to spend, these Cyber Monday TV deals are nothing short of impressive. Here’s a look at the retailers that are offering as much as $300 off select TVs.
Walmart and other retailers are offering jaw-dropping deals on TVs this Cyber Monday.
If you weren’t in the market for a TV, you may be now with the unbeatable Cyber Monday TV deals being offered by multiple retailers. Check the deals out below.
40 inch–49 inch Cyber Monday TV sales
- Hisense 40" Class 2K FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV, now on sale for $178 from $224 at Walmart
- Hisense 40" Class A4G Series LED Full HD Smart Vidaa TV, now on sale for $129.99 from $249.99 at Best Buy
- SAMSUNG 40" Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P, now $219.88 on Amazon (was $277.99)
- JVC 43" Class 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV Quantum Series, now on sale for $228 from $308 at Walmart
- Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, now on sale for $219.99 on Amazon.com
- Toshiba 43" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $239.99 from $329.99 on Amazon
50 inch–59 inch Cyber Monday TV deals
- Onn 50" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR on sale for $238 at Walmart. In order to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to find a Walmart location nearest you that has it in stock. The retailer requires that you pick the TV up from the store.
- Hisense 50" Class A6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, now $249.99 from $289.99 at Best Buy
- Hisense 50" ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $299 on Amazon from $529.99
- Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, now $289.99 from $469.99 on Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, on sale for $329.99 from $519.99 on Amazon
- Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR, now $298 at Walmart (was $338)
60 inch–86 inch Cyber Monday TV deals
- Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR KD65X80K (2022), now $698 from $999.99 on Amazon
- Samsung 65" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, now $449.99 at Best Buy (was $499.99)
- Samsung 70" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, on sale for $549.99 from $629.99 at Best Buy
- Insignia 75" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, now $549.99 from $849.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung 75" Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, now $579.99 from $849.99 at Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa, on sale for $749.99 on Amazon (was $1,049.99)
- LG 86" Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, now $999.99 at Best Buy (was $1,199.99)
Should I buy a TV on Cyber Monday?
Although we’re certain many of the retailers mentioned above will offer deals on TVs after Cyber Monday has ended, they may not be as good as the discounts you see outlined above. Therefore, if you come across a Cyber Monday TV deal you think is too good to pass up, you can always buy it and wait to see if they are discounted even more before the holidays.
Many retailers are extending their holiday return periods so you should have ample time to get it back to the store should you find it cheaper before Christmas.