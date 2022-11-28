Market Realist
Home > Nordstrom Inc
Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale
Source: Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale 2022 — Discounts on Brands Like Ugg and Nike

Jennifer Farrington - Author
By

Nov. 28 2022, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Nordstrom, like many other retailers, launched its Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 28, 2022, and will extend it through Nov. 29. While most people typically rely on Cyber Monday to snag amazing deals on electronics such as TVs and computers, Nordstrom is also offering some other Cyber Monday deals that may just be too good to pass up on.

Article continues below advertisement

From Ugg to Nike to Skims, Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale extends to some of the most sought-after brands. Here’s a roundup of the most popular items Nordstrom discounted exclusively for Cyber Monday.

These are the best women's items to buy from Nordstrom on Cyber Monday 2022.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale
Source: Nordstrom
  • Ugg Cozy Slipper, now $69.90 (was $100)
  • Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, now $118.90 (select colors) from $170
  • Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket, now $59.90 (was $89)
  • Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag, now only $208.60 from $298 (30 percent off)
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

These men's items are on sale during Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale.

Nordstrom Men's Cyber Monday sale
Source: Nordstrom
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Certain beauty items are on sale during Nordstrom's Cyber Monday event.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale items
Source: Nordstrom
Article continues below advertisement

These home goods items are now on sale at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale items
Source: Nordstrom
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale also offers major discounts on items for kids.

Kids Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale items
Source: Nordstrom
  • Tucker +Tate 5-Pack Hipster Briefs, select patterns on sale for $7.60 (was $19)
  • Ugg Classic Short II Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Boot, (select colors) on sale for $104 from $140
  • Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides (select colors and sizes) are on sale for $32.90 (was $65)
  • Nike Therma-FIT Colorblock Hoodie & Joggers Set, (select colors) on sale for $28.80 from $48
  • Zella Girl Kids' High Waist Pocket Leggings, (select colors) on sale for $19.99 from $39
Article continues below advertisement

If any of Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale items have you considering whipping out your wallet, remember these deals won’t last forever.

Advertisement

Latest Nordstrom Inc News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.