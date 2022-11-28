Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale 2022 — Discounts on Brands Like Ugg and Nike
Nordstrom, like many other retailers, launched its Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 28, 2022, and will extend it through Nov. 29. While most people typically rely on Cyber Monday to snag amazing deals on electronics such as TVs and computers, Nordstrom is also offering some other Cyber Monday deals that may just be too good to pass up on.
From Ugg to Nike to Skims, Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale extends to some of the most sought-after brands. Here’s a roundup of the most popular items Nordstrom discounted exclusively for Cyber Monday.
These are the best women's items to buy from Nordstrom on Cyber Monday 2022.
- Ugg Cozy Slipper, now $69.90 (was $100)
- Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, now $118.90 (select colors) from $170
- Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket, now $59.90 (was $89)
- Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag, now only $208.60 from $298 (30 percent off)
- Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater, now on sale for $79.90 (was $149)
- Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, now on sale for $44 (select colors) from $58
- BLANKNYC Faux Leather Jacket, now $59.90 (was $98)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, now $78.40 (was $98)
These men's items are on sale during Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale.
- Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker, now $91.18 (select colors) from $170
- Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Sneaker, (select colors) now $84.77 (was $185)
- Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers, on sale for $17.99 from $59
- Ugg Tasman Slipper (red), on sale for $69.95 (was $100)
- Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs, now $32.20 from $46
- Nike Dry 3-Pack Everyday Plus Cushion Crew Training Socks, on sale for $14.40 (was $18)
- Rodd & Gunn Alton Ave Regular Fit Pullover Sweatshirt, (select colors) now $58.99 (was $98.50)
- Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot (red), on sale for $89.95 from $140
- Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses, on sale for $114.10 (was $163)
- Nike Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie, on sale for $45 from $60
- Ugg Westley Stretch Cotton Fleece Lounge Joggers, (select colors) on sale for $35.20 (was $88)
Certain beauty items are on sale during Nordstrom's Cyber Monday event.
- Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, now only $27 (down from $54)
- Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick Candy, now only $15 (was $21)
- Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle, now $48.75 from $65
- RéVive Le Polish Micro-Surfacing Treatment, on sale for $93.75 (was $125)
- Too Faced Christmas Bake Shoppe Eyeshadow Palette Gift Set, on sale for $27 from $54
- Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Eyeliner Pencil, now on sale for $15 (was $22)
These home goods items are now on sale at Nordstrom.
- Zwilling Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, now only $149.99 (was $199.99)
- Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case, now $120 (was $200)
- UGG Blaire Throw Blanket, now $59.25 (was $79)
- Click & Grow Smart Garden, on sale for $69.96 (was $99.95)
- Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set, on sale for $99.99 from $219.99
- Casper The Wave Hybrid Mattress Twin X-Long, on sale for $1,915 (was $2,395)
- Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, now $22 (was $32)
- Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket, on sale for $17.77 from $39.50
- Viking Acacia Wood Carving Board with Juice Groove, on sale for $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Viking 3-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set, on sale for $699.99 from $899.99
Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale also offers major discounts on items for kids.
- Tucker +Tate 5-Pack Hipster Briefs, select patterns on sale for $7.60 (was $19)
- Ugg Classic Short II Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Boot, (select colors) on sale for $104 from $140
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides (select colors and sizes) are on sale for $32.90 (was $65)
- Nike Therma-FIT Colorblock Hoodie & Joggers Set, (select colors) on sale for $28.80 from $48
- Zella Girl Kids' High Waist Pocket Leggings, (select colors) on sale for $19.99 from $39
- Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie (boys), on sale for $34 (was $45)
- Tucker+Tate Kids' Hooded Plush Robe, on sale for $27 (was $45)
- Nordstrom Kids' Matching Family Moments Flannel Two-Piece Pajamas, on sale for $23.40 from $39
- The North Face Kids' Water Repellent Fleece Lined Hooded Down Parka, on sale for $118.30 (was $169)
If any of Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale items have you considering whipping out your wallet, remember these deals won’t last forever.