Earn 3× Rewards Points on Everyday Purchases With the Wells Fargo Autograph Card

Whereas there are other credit cards that offer 3× and even 5× rewards on certain purchases, there aren’t many that offer as broad a range of qualifying purchases as the Autograph card. The best alternative may be the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card, which offers Chase Ultimate Rewards (5 percent cash back on eligible travel purchases, 3 percent on dining, and 2 percent on everything else). It has an annual fee of $95.