19 Kohl's Coupons to Help You Save Money Now

Spring is around the corner and if you are looking to spruce up your wardrobe, Kohl’s offers several coupons to help you save money.

Kohl’s is a retail department store chain that has over 1,100 stores in 49 states across the country. If there isn’t a Kohl’s store close to you, you can also buy anything from an air fryer to a new bathing suit online at Kohls.com or through the Kohl’s mobile app.

What coupons can you get for Kohl’s?

Kohl’s is known for always having sales offering at least 30 percent off items. The retailer also offers the discount Kohl’s Cash program, where shoppers earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend. Your Kohl’s Cash can be used to save money on future purchases. Here are 19 Kohl’s coupons you can use in March 2023.

How do I use Kohl’s coupons?

To stay up to date on the different sales and coupons Kohl’s offers, you can sign up for the company’s emails. Plus, you’ll get 15 percent off your next purchase just for doing so.

Kohl’s allows you to use up to four promo codes per order when you shop online at Kohls.com. You can combine free shipping promo codes with department-specific coupon codes, plus use your Kohl’s Cash to maximize your savings. Some Kohl’s coupons exclude Sephora at Kohl’s purchases, so make sure to read the fine print.