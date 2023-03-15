Market Realist
19 Kohl's Coupons to Help You Save Money Now

Mar. 15 2023

Spring is around the corner and if you are looking to spruce up your wardrobe, Kohl’s offers several coupons to help you save money.

Kohl’s is a retail department store chain that has over 1,100 stores in 49 states across the country. If there isn’t a Kohl’s store close to you, you can also buy anything from an air fryer to a new bathing suit online at Kohls.com or through the Kohl’s mobile app.

What coupons can you get for Kohl’s?

Kohl’s is known for always having sales offering at least 30 percent off items. The retailer also offers the discount Kohl’s Cash program, where shoppers earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend. Your Kohl’s Cash can be used to save money on future purchases. Here are 19 Kohl’s coupons you can use in March 2023.

  1. Earn 5 percent rewards by enrolling in the Kohl’s Cash loyalty program
  2. Save 35 percent when you open a Kohl’s Card account
  3. Earn 7.5 percent rewards when you use a Kohl’s credit card
  4. Get 15 percent off when you sign up for Kohl’s emails
  5. Get free standard shipping with purchases over $49
  6. 25 percent off Jockey intimates for women through March 26
  7. 50 percent off select Sephora at Kohl’s merchandise through April 1
  8. Save 15 percent by texting SAVE02 to 56457
  9. Save up to 85 percent plus an extra 50 percent off on clearance items
  10. $20 mail-in rebate for select Philips Sonicare products. Expires March 19
  11. 30 percent off home items with the coupon code RED30. Expires June 15
  12. 15 percent off and free shipping for purchases over $100 with the coupon code CATCH15OFF. Expires March 31
  13. Over 30 percent off Easter decorations
  14. Over 50 percent off intimates by Bali, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, and more
  15. 25 percent off women’s Calvin Klein underwear
  16. Take an extra 15 percent off when you use your Kohl’s Card
  17. 25 percent off select Spring essentials
  18. 25 percent off select Champion apparel
  19. 25 percent off Sonoma Goods for Life patio decor and outdoor furniture
How do I use Kohl’s coupons?

To stay up to date on the different sales and coupons Kohl’s offers, you can sign up for the company’s emails. Plus, you’ll get 15 percent off your next purchase just for doing so.

Kohl’s allows you to use up to four promo codes per order when you shop online at Kohls.com. You can combine free shipping promo codes with department-specific coupon codes, plus use your Kohl’s Cash to maximize your savings. Some Kohl’s coupons exclude Sephora at Kohl’s purchases, so make sure to read the fine print.

To redeem your Kohl’s Cash on purchases for online purchases, enter the 15-digit Kohl’s Cash number and four-digit PIN at checkout. If you’re shopping on the Kohl’s app, your Kohl’s Cash that is in your Wallet will be automatically applied to your purchase.

