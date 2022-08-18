Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

When Amazon return pallets are put up for sale or auction, there can be instances where buyers or bidders don't know what is in the pallets. The pallets may have a category, such as toys, clothes, or household items, but there aren't specific details about each item in the pallet. In some cases, a pallet could be sold for $100, and contain $2,000 worth of items, while others may be only worth $20. Regardless, these Amazon pallets have proven to be profitable for those in the reselling business.