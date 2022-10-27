Powerball Tickets Can Be Purchased Online, but Only in Select States

If you’re pressed for time or rarely go inside the gas station, the Georgia Lottery lets residents buy most lottery tickets online, including Powerball tickets. In order to buy the tickets online, you must be a Georgia resident and have an active Georgia Lottery Players Club account (if you don’t, you can create one for free).

Upon checking out, however, you’ll be required to add funds to your account, which can be done via debit card, PayPal, or your bank account.