Market Realist
Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer
A person playing Powerball
Source: Getty Images

Powerball Tickets Can Be Purchased Online, but Only in Select States

Jennifer Farrington - Author
By

Oct. 27 2022, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

There was a point in time when consumers could only purchase lottery tickets in person, whether it was from a local gas station or grocery store. But as the internet has evolved, it has paved a way for people in select states to buy their Powerball tickets online, or a Mega Millions ticket if that’s the game you prefer to play.

Article continues below advertisement

If buying a Powerball ticket online seems like a more convenient way for you to enter yourself into the drawing for a chance to get your financial troubles resolved (or at least help with them), keep reading to find out if your state offers this as an option.

If you live in one of these states, you can buy a Powerball ticket online.

powerball tickets online
Source: Getty Images

Currently, there are only a handful of states that allow residents to purchase Powerball tickets online.

Article continues below advertisement

Georgia

If you’re pressed for time or rarely go inside the gas station, the Georgia Lottery lets residents buy most lottery tickets online, including Powerball tickets. In order to buy the tickets online, you must be a Georgia resident and have an active Georgia Lottery Players Club account (if you don’t, you can create one for free).

Upon checking out, however, you’ll be required to add funds to your account, which can be done via debit card, PayPal, or your bank account.

Article continues below advertisement

Illinois

Illinois is another state that lets residents buy Powerball tickets online. Similar to the Georgia Lottery, the Illinois Lottery does require that you create an account before you can check out. You can also play Pick Plus Fireball 3, Mega Millions, Extra Shot Lotto, LuckyDay Lotto, and Pick Plus Fireball 4 tickets online.

Kentucky

Kentucky residents who create a Fun Club account on the Kentucky Lottery website are able to buy lottery tickets for the following games online:

  • Instant Play
  • Keno
  • CASH POP
  • Pick 3
  • Pick 4
  • Powerball
  • Mega Millions
  • Cash Ball 225
  • Lucky for Life
Article continues below advertisement

Michigan

If you live in Michigan and want to purchase a Powerball ticket online, the option is available to you. But, before you can proceed with your purchase, a Michigan Lottery account will need to be created first.

Article continues below advertisement

New Hampshire

Buying lottery tickets online is quite convenient and also possible if you live in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Lottery lets residents purchase tickets for various lotto games including Powerball, Mega Millions, and Gimme 5.

North Carolina

North Carolina residents can purchase lotto tickets online for the following games:

  • Powerball
  • Mega Millions
  • Lucky for Life
  • Carolina Cash 5
  • Carolina Pick 4
  • Carolina Pick 3
  • Carolina Keno with Multiplier

You will be prompted to create an account on the North Carolina Lottery’s official website before checking out.

Article continues below advertisement

Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and want to test your luck with Powerball, there’s no need to wait until your next gas station run to buy a ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery allows residents to purchase lottery tickets online for these games:

  • Powerball
  • Mega Millions
  • Match 6
  • Treasure Hunt
  • Cash 4 Life
  • Pick 2
  • Pick 3
  • Pick 4
  • Pick 5
Article continues below advertisement

In order to purchase any type of lotto ticket online, including Powerball, you must be 18 years of age or older. It’s worth noting that you will be expected to verify your age and identity before any state lottery allows you to create an account and buy tickets.

What is the deadline to buy Powerball tickets online?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, at 10:59 p.m., though the times may differ depending on what state you live in.

For example, Georgia’s Powerball drawing happens one minute past the typical time (11:00 p.m.). In order to participate in a Powerball drawing, you must purchase your ticket at least 59 minutes before the draw, cites Time.

So, if you want to buy a ticket the same day as a drawing is held, you can as long as it is done before 10:00 p.m.

As a reminder, if you’re going to play Powerball or any other lottery game, play responsibly and purchase your tickets on official lottery websites.

Advertisement

Latest Consumer News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.