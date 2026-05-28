“Happy Hour Isn’t Even Happy Anymore” — TikToker Calls Out Appetizer Inflation A viral TikTok is calling attention to the appetizer inflation happening around the U.S., with appetizer prices now comparable to entrée prices. By Jennifer Farrington May 28 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@shaun_bertling;Unsplash

The price for just about everything these days feels insanely high. With essentials like food, gas, and housing costs eating up the bulk of our paychecks, things like dining out have become more of a luxury. But it’s not only because everyday costs are so high that dining out can’t happen as much, it’s also because these “luxuries” have spiked in price too, even for basic foods like wings and fries.

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TikTok user @shaun_bertling was one to call attention to the “appetizer inflation” that is happening around the U.S., asking viewers, “Are we just gonna ignore that appetizers are the same price as entrees?” because honestly, why are they so expensive? His video prompted many to call out some of the insane prices they’ve had to pay for appetizers, confirming that yes, appetizer inflation is very much happening. Let’s get into it.

Appetizer inflation is real, and people are feeling the pinch from it.

While restaurant food prices vary by establishment and location, collectively, people agree that no matter where they live, the price for appetizers is just too high these days. One person in the comments of @shaun_bertling’s video called out paying $21 for two burger sliders.

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Another shared they’d seen $16 for mozzarella sticks, which, to be fair, are usually reheated (maybe even twice) and aren’t widely known for being an expensive dish. Heck, you can grab a box from your local Walmart freezer section for a few dollars. Another person called out $16 for six wings, which averages to about $2.66 per wing. Now that’s insanity.

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And many agree, with another commenter adding, “the wingflation needs to be studied, WINGS WERE CHEAP BAR FOOD.” And it’s true, wings once used to only cost between $0.50 and $1 on the higher end of the scale. Some even called out paying $0.15 per wing in college, though we don’t know how far back that dates. The point is, $16 for six appetizer wings doesn’t feel fair, nor does it make sense as an appetizer price. It’s basically an entrée at this point.

But it gets even worse. Another person called out $18 for guac, and we’re hoping chips are included with that, but there’s no telling these days since places like McDonald’s don't even want to hand out a few extra ketchup packets with meals anymore. $16 Brussels sprouts, $30 spinach dip at Pappadeaux, and $25 calamari were other inflated appetizers called out in the comments of the TikTok.

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People are also calling out the inflated prices for restaurant desserts and drinks.

While it’s clear based on the few comments that came in on @shaun_bertling’s TikTok that people everywhere are feeling the effects of appetizer inflation, it’s not just the appetizers that got an upcharge. Desserts and drinks are also at an all-time high, with one person sharing they saw (or perhaps paid) $13 for a single slice of cake. Another shared they paid a whopping $64 for four drinks at Dave & Buster’s — no food.