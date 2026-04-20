Amazon Is No Longer Supporting These Older Devices — See the Full List Beginning on May 20, 2026, these Kindle devices will lose support from Amazon and will no longer be compatible with new content. By Jennifer Farrington April 20 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

If you own a Kindle, listen up as Amazon announced in April 2026 that it is suspending support for a handful of its devices. That means you won’t be able to purchase, borrow, or download any new books to your device, though you’ll still be able to access anything that’s already been downloaded to it.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the move has left many Kindle users furious, with some even considering seeking out a new e-reader from another company even though Amazon has reportedly offered affected customers a 20 percent discount on a new device, according to a TikTok shared by @caseycattie. Keep scrolling for a list of the affected Kindle devices and what Amazon had to say about it.

These are the affected Kindle devices for which Amazon is phasing out support.

Source: Unsplash

Beginning on May 20, 2026, these Kindle devices will lose support from Amazon and will no longer be compatible with new content, including buying, borrowing, or downloading books. The impacted devices include: Kindle 1st Generation (2007) and 2nd Generation (2009)

Kindle DX (2009)

Kindle DX Graphite (2010)

Kindle Keyboard (2010)

Kindle Fire 1st Gen (2011)

Kindle 4 (2011)

Kindle Touch (2011)

Kindle Fire 2nd Gen (2012)

Kindle Fire HD 7 (2012)

Kindle Fire HD 8.9 (2012)

Kindle 5 (2012)

Article continues below advertisement

@caseycattie *update: I had cancer and still have my chemotherapy port which is the bump/bruising you see on my chest lol I’m fine! and my hair is short cause I lost it to chemo. BE NICE!!!!!!! what a slap in the face to long time kindle lovers!!!!! @Amazon @Rakuten Kobo 📚 #kindle #ereader #capitalism #relateable #BookTok ♬ original sound - casey 🌸

The Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation (2012) is also included the list. Basically, Amazon is phasing out support for any devices released in 2012 or earlier, though these are the specific models the company listed in an email sent to customers sometime in April 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s the full message Amazon sent its customers.

One Kindle user shared a screenshot via X (formerly Twitter) of the alleged message Amazon sent them announcing they’d be cutting support to Kindle devices released in 2012 and earlier. It began, “Thank you for being a longtime Kindle customer. We’re glad our devices have served you well for as long as they have. Starting May 20, 2026 — 14 to 18 years after their initial launches — we are discontinuing support for Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier.”

Article continues below advertisement

The company listed the affected devices as we did above and also stated: “You can continue to read books already downloaded on these devices, but you will not be able to purchase, borrow, or download additional books on them after that date.” The company also warned, “If you deregister or factory reset these devices, you will not be able to re-register or use these devices in any way.”

I’m so upset…



My Kindle is fifteen years old. It still works fine, and I want no other.



I read a lot, and this is the only e-reader that doesn’t hurt my eyes. None of the new models have a screen that so perfectly mimics paper. And now Amazon is forcing me to buy a new… pic.twitter.com/NuaSOYIG9C — Susana Imaginário - Authoress (@Chronodendron) April 9, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

That means if you reset the device or re-register it, you won’t even be able to access the old content that was on there. That said, anything you’ve already downloaded may be worth keeping, since making any major changes could result in losing access to your books. However, if you do decide to purchase a newer Kindle, you can always log into your account and your books should still be there.

Now, according to TikToker @caseycattie, she was offered 20 percent off a new device to help replace her old one, and a rep for Amazon did confirm in a statement to the New York Post that it is “offering promotions to help with the transition to newer devices.”

Article continues below advertisement

But most people affected by this latest move from Amazon don’t seem to care what the company is offering them to help with the transition as many say their Kindles are working perfectly fine and that they actually prefer the older models over newer ones.

Dear Amazon/Kindle Team,



Thanks for the condescending 'longtime customer' pat on the head right before you brick my perfectly working 14-year-old Kindle on May 20.



No more buying, borrowing, or downloading books. Reset it? It's dead forever.



Treating loyal readers like cash… — Carla Gericke, Live Free And Thrive! (@CarlaGericke) April 10, 2026