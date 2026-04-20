Amazon Is No Longer Supporting These Older Devices — See the Full List
Beginning on May 20, 2026, these Kindle devices will lose support from Amazon and will no longer be compatible with new content.
If you own a Kindle, listen up as Amazon announced in April 2026 that it is suspending support for a handful of its devices. That means you won’t be able to purchase, borrow, or download any new books to your device, though you’ll still be able to access anything that’s already been downloaded to it.
Naturally, the move has left many Kindle users furious, with some even considering seeking out a new e-reader from another company even though Amazon has reportedly offered affected customers a 20 percent discount on a new device, according to a TikTok shared by @caseycattie.
Keep scrolling for a list of the affected Kindle devices and what Amazon had to say about it.
These are the affected Kindle devices for which Amazon is phasing out support.
Beginning on May 20, 2026, these Kindle devices will lose support from Amazon and will no longer be compatible with new content, including buying, borrowing, or downloading books. The impacted devices include:
- Kindle 1st Generation (2007) and 2nd Generation (2009)
- Kindle DX (2009)
- Kindle DX Graphite (2010)
- Kindle Keyboard (2010)
- Kindle Fire 1st Gen (2011)
- Kindle 4 (2011)
- Kindle Touch (2011)
- Kindle Fire 2nd Gen (2012)
- Kindle Fire HD 7 (2012)
- Kindle Fire HD 8.9 (2012)
- Kindle 5 (2012)
The Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation (2012) is also included the list. Basically, Amazon is phasing out support for any devices released in 2012 or earlier, though these are the specific models the company listed in an email sent to customers sometime in April 2026.
Here’s the full message Amazon sent its customers.
One Kindle user shared a screenshot via X (formerly Twitter) of the alleged message Amazon sent them announcing they’d be cutting support to Kindle devices released in 2012 and earlier. It began, “Thank you for being a longtime Kindle customer. We’re glad our devices have served you well for as long as they have. Starting May 20, 2026 — 14 to 18 years after their initial launches — we are discontinuing support for Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier.”
The company listed the affected devices as we did above and also stated: “You can continue to read books already downloaded on these devices, but you will not be able to purchase, borrow, or download additional books on them after that date.”
The company also warned, “If you deregister or factory reset these devices, you will not be able to re-register or use these devices in any way.”
That means if you reset the device or re-register it, you won’t even be able to access the old content that was on there.
That said, anything you’ve already downloaded may be worth keeping, since making any major changes could result in losing access to your books. However, if you do decide to purchase a newer Kindle, you can always log into your account and your books should still be there.
Now, according to TikToker @caseycattie, she was offered 20 percent off a new device to help replace her old one, and a rep for Amazon did confirm in a statement to the New York Post that it is “offering promotions to help with the transition to newer devices.”
But most people affected by this latest move from Amazon don’t seem to care what the company is offering them to help with the transition as many say their Kindles are working perfectly fine and that they actually prefer the older models over newer ones.
Now, it’s not entirely clear if Amazon had previously warned customers about this when they purchased the devices, but the timing is particularly interesting seeing that Amazon is already facing a separate lawsuit over its Fire TV Stick. The company is being accused of “bricking” older Fire TV Sticks without warning customers that support would eventually be phased out.