What Better.com Did Wrong To Invite an SEC Investigation

Former head of sales and operations at Better.com, Sarah Pierce, sued the company over allegedly misleading investors during the early parts of its ongoing attempt to go public. The lawsuit also states Better.com retaliated against her for speaking out against Garg.

For clarity, Garg laid off about 900 employees in Dec. 2021 over a company-wide Zoom meeting, another 3,100 a few months later, and more than 1,000 more after that. All the while, Garg has remained central to the controversy due to concerns over his arguably toxic governance.