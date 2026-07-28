Nick Kiridzic Says the Best Hire for a Lean Business May Be Thousands of Miles Away The StaffHero founder is challenging the old assumption that lower-cost offshore talent means lower-quality work, arguing that smart recruitment can change the economics of growing a company. By Mark Pygas July 28 2026, Updated 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Brenna Holland

Payroll has a way of exposing the weak spots in a business. Nick Kiridzic, the entrepreneur behind StaffHero, has seen companies try to grow while carrying cost structures that make every new hire feel heavier than it should. For him, hiring is not only a personnel decision. It is one of the clearest signs of how well a company understands its own operations.

Article continues below advertisement

“Payroll is the biggest expense in almost every business,” Kiridzic said. “If you do not understand people, systems, and cost structure, you are already operating blind.”

StaffHero was built around that belief. The company places trained offshore employees inside businesses and builds the operational systems around them. The model is not a shortcut or a discount play. He sees it as a way for companies to add capacity without accepting unnecessary weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Many business owners hear “overseas talent” and immediately think “lower quality.” Kiridzic acknowledges that the industry can have weak vendors or bad hires. He knows the skepticism comes from somewhere. Still, he believes the assumption itself is too expensive to leave unchallenged.

“The mistake is thinking offshore automatically means lower quality,” he said. “Geography does not decide performance. Process does.”

Article continues below advertisement

That view changes the question. A domestic employee is not automatically strong because of location. An offshore employee is not automatically weak because of distance. The real issue is whether the business has a serious way to identify talent, train that person, communicate expectations, and measure performance.

For early-stage companies, that can be the difference between growth and drag. A founder may need administrative support, customer service, sales assistance, scheduling, data entry, back-office coordination, or operational help long before the company can afford a heavy domestic payroll. Without support, the founder becomes the bottleneck. With the wrong support, the business inherits more confusion. With the right offshore hire inside a clear system, the company can buy back time and protect margin at the same time.

Article continues below advertisement

“The savings only matter if the hiring process is strong,” Kiridzic said. “A cheaper bad hire is still expensive. The real leverage is finding someone who can perform inside the system you built.”

That is where he believes many companies miss the point. They look at offshoring as a line-item reduction when it should be treated as an operating discipline. The cost advantage matters, but it only becomes useful when the company has clarity around roles, workflow, accountability, and communication.

Article continues below advertisement

A lean labor model does not fix a chaotic business by itself. In fact, Kiridzic argues that offshore staffing can reveal just how unclear a company’s internal structure really is. If the role is poorly defined, the training is loose, or the owner cannot explain what success looks like, distance will make the weakness harder to ignore.

“Remote staffing forces you to get honest,” he said. “If you cannot explain the job clearly, you probably have not built the job clearly.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Brenna Holland

That message lands in a market where entrepreneurs are surrounded by promises of new leverage. AI gets the loudest attention, and Kiridzic agrees that it deserves attention. But he thinks founders and operators are missing other levers sitting much closer to the business. “AI gets most of the attention because it feels new,” Kiridzic said. “But a cleaner labor model can change a company just as quickly if the owner knows how to use it.”

Article continues below advertisement

His point is practical. Technology can speed up work, but people still have to manage the process, serve customers, sell, follow up, organize information, and keep the business moving. A company that only chases automation while ignoring staffing will still run into capacity problems. A company that hires without systems may only add management load. The opportunity is in combining the pieces: better people, better process, intelligent automation, and a clearer understanding of what work actually needs to be done.

“Everyone wants the one thing that fixes everything,” Kiridzic said. “That is not how operating works. You stack advantages. You reduce waste. You keep improving the machine.” That operator’s view comes from Kiridzic’s own experience across sales, healthcare, and businesses under pressure. He describes his background as practical rather than theoretical. He has spent years inside environments where broken systems, thin margins, and poor execution create problems that cannot be solved with slogans.

Article continues below advertisement

StaffHero grew out of that perspective. Kiridzic saw how the right remote hire could free up capacity without adding unnecessary cost, and that insight became the foundation for a company focused on offshore staffing with the structure to support it. His advice to companies considering offshore staff is to spend more time on the front end of hiring, not less. Many owners want relief quickly, which is understandable. The mistake is rushing the decision, then paying for that speed through rework, missed expectations, and a hire who was never properly matched to the role.

“Invest serious time in the recruitment process,” he said. “People want the hire fast, but the cost of the wrong person is never just their paycheck. It is the time, the confusion, the rework, and the missed opportunities.” That cost is often hidden until the business feels it everywhere. A weak hire can slow a team, frustrate customers, and pull the owner back into tasks they were trying to escape. A strong hire, supported by a clear system, can create room for higher-value work.

Article continues below advertisement

For Kiridzic, that is the real financial argument behind offshoring. The goal is not to build cheap. The goal is to build with more precision. A company should know which tasks require senior domestic talent, which roles can be handled by trained offshore staff, and where automation can reduce unnecessary manual effort. That kind of labor strategy can change a company’s margin profile. It can also change the owner’s ability to focus. Less bloated payroll means more room to invest in growth, improve delivery, or weather slower periods without panic.

His acquisition thesis follows the same logic. Businesses with inflated payroll, weak systems, and underused automation often have more room for improvement than their owners realize. To Kiridzic, that is where an operator can create value quickly. “Most businesses have more opportunity inside them than the owner realizes,” he said. “The problem is usually buried under costs and habits everyone has gotten used to.”

Article continues below advertisement

That is why Kiridzic talks about offshore talent as more than staffing. In the right hands, it becomes a way to rethink the business itself. Who does what? What should be automated? Which roles create value? Which costs are only there because no one has rebuilt the process? The offshoring debate often gets reduced to cost, but Kiridzic wants owners to think bigger than that. Cost matters. Quality matters more. Process decides whether the two can work together.