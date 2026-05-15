TikTok Creator Shares Remote Companies With 4-Day Work Weeks People who are burnt out from working traditional 9-to-5 jobs want to know more about remote companies with four-day work weeks. By Niko Mann May 15 2026, Published 9:19 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @lnwmediagroup

A media creator on TikTok is helping folks who are burnt out from working traditional 9-to-5 jobs, and he is sharing the names of remote companies with four-day work weeks.

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The TikTok account @1776Media shared the information on the platform and quickly received more than 800,000 views. So, what remote companies are offering four-day work weeks? Here's what we know.

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Here are remote companies with a 4-Day work week.

@1776Media on TikTok shares career advice to viewers, and a description in the account's bio reads, "#careerhoundambassador Freedom Chamber is an advocacy and support company that represents small businesses. #careerhoundambassador." In a video shared on the platform in May, the creator shared the names of several remote-first companies that offer their employees a four-day work week.

"Remote first companies with a four-day work week that are hiring now," he began. "Fully remote, AC, first company, Buffer, one of the pioneers of the four-day work week." He added that the company is hiring for marketing roles, customer advocacy, and product engineering, and the company has a "long-standing culture of transparency."

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The next company he listed is Bolt/Fintech, which he said is a "remote-first payment company." The roles available include customer support, ops, tech, and partnerships. The next company is DuckDuckGo, which the creator noted is "fully remote." "Not strictly four day, but reduced hours," he said, with roles in product, marketing, and operations. Thrive Market also has a reduced work week with roles in customer experience, operations, and marketing. Kickstarter also has a four-day work week and remote roles in the creative department, product, and support.

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Workers are more loyal to employers that offer four-day work weeks.

According to Forbes, the University of Cambridge’s Department of Sociology found in a trial that 61 percent of workers would be more loyal to their employer if they offered a four-day work week, and 68 percent would be less likely to quit. “Seventy-one percent of employees self-reported lower levels of 'burnout', and 39 percent said they were less stressed, compared to the start of the trial."

My mood changes tremendously & my body feels so refreshed when I work 4 days instead of 5. Whoever invented the 4 day work week really deserves a Nobel Prize fr🏆 — Ben✗✗o (@BadBennnyyy) May 14, 2026

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"Researchers found a 65 percent reduction in sick days, and a 57 percent fall in the number of staff leaving participating companies, compared to the same period the previous year," read the findings. "Company revenue barely changed during the trial period – even increasing marginally by 1.4 percent on average for the 23 organizations able to provide data.”

People on social media reacted to the idea of a four-day work week, and many folks loved the idea. "My mood changes tremendously & my body feels so refreshed when I work 4 days instead of 5," wrote one user on X. "Whoever invented the 4-day work week really deserves a Nobel Prize fr." "Research shows productivity increased when people worked 4-day [work]weeks. People work better when they get to have time off," added another.