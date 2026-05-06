How to Structure a Portfolio for Tax Efficiency As portfolios grow, account balances shift, and tax laws change, the optimal placement of individual assets changes too. By Market Realist Team May 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: deepblueforyou / iStock

Most investors spend the majority of their time deciding which assets to own. Far fewer think carefully about which account those assets should sit in. That distinction can mean thousands of dollars in avoided taxes annually without changing a single holding, simply by placing assets in the account structure that minimizes the tax on their returns.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxing out those limits is step one. Deciding what goes inside each account is where the real tax work happens.

Where Each Asset Class Belongs

The core principle of tax efficient investing is straightforward: put assets that generate the most taxable income in accounts where that income is sheltered, and keep assets that are already tax-friendly in accounts where they can be held without unnecessary friction.

Article continues below advertisement

That framework divides assets into two broad categories based on how their returns are taxed.

Tax-Inefficient Assets

These generate ordinary income through interest payments, dividends that don't qualify for preferential rates, or frequent capital gains distributions from active trading. They belong in tax-deferred accounts like Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, where the tax on that income is postponed until withdrawal.

Article continues below advertisement

Assets in this category include: Corporate bonds, which pay interest taxed as ordinary income rates

REITs, which distribute most of their income as ordinary dividends

High-turnover actively managed mutual funds, which generate frequent short-term capital gains

Commodities funds with complex tax treatment

Tax-Efficient Assets

These produce returns that are either taxed at lower rates or generate minimal taxable events in the normal course of holding them. They belong in taxable brokerage accounts where long-term capital gains rates and qualified dividend treatment apply. Assets in this category include: Individual stocks held for the long term

Broad market index funds and ETFs, which have low turnover and rarely distribute capital gains

Municipal bonds, which generate federally tax-exempt interest income

Article continues below advertisement

Roth Accounts: Reserve for Highest Growth

Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s occupy a special position in this framework. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, but qualified withdrawals are entirely tax-free, including all growth. That makes them the most valuable account type for assets with the highest expected long-term returns, typically growth-oriented equities or funds with significant appreciation potential.

Placing a high-growth asset in a Roth account means every dollar of future appreciation comes out tax-free. The same asset in a taxable account generates capital gains at withdrawal. The same asset in a Traditional IRA generates ordinary income at withdrawal. The Roth is almost always the right home for the asset an investor expects to grow the most.

Article continues below advertisement

Why This Matters More Than Most Investors Realize

The difference between a well-structured and poorly structured account allocation isn't trivial. Charles Schwab research found that following a proper asset location strategy can boost annual after-tax returns by 0.14 to 0.41 percentage points depending on tax bracket. For a retired couple with a $2 million portfolio split evenly between taxable and tax-advantaged accounts, that translates to $2,800 to $8,200 per year in avoided taxes. On a $3 million portfolio, the range extends to $30,000 to $60,000 per year, compounding into hundreds of thousands of dollars over decades. Those figures don't require changing the underlying investments. They come entirely from holding the same assets in more appropriate account types.

IRA Deductions: Know the Phase-Out Ranges

Traditional IRA contributions may or may not be deductible depending on income and whether a workplace retirement plan is available. The 2026 phase-out ranges are: Single filers covered by a workplace plan : full deduction up to $81,000 MAGI, partial deduction up to $91,000, no deduction above that

: full deduction up to $81,000 MAGI, partial deduction up to $91,000, no deduction above that Married filing jointly: full deduction up to $129,000 MAGI, partial deduction up to $149,000

Article continues below advertisement

Investors above the deduction phase-out threshold who still want IRA exposure have two options. A non-deductible Traditional IRA contribution followed by a Roth conversion, commonly called a backdoor Roth, remains a viable strategy for high earners who are otherwise ineligible to contribute to a Roth IRA directly. The mechanics require careful attention to the pro-rata rule if other Traditional IRA balances exist, but the long-term tax benefit is the same.

Building the Structure in Practice

Applying this framework to an actual portfolio requires taking stock of what's currently held and where, then identifying mismatches between asset type and account type.

Article continues below advertisement

A common starting point: Move any corporate bond funds or high-yield fixed income from a taxable brokerage account into a Traditional IRA or 401(k)

Move any index funds or broad market ETFs currently sitting in a Traditional IRA into a taxable account

Direct the highest-conviction growth positions into a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) if space allows Rebalancing toward this structure triggers capital gains in taxable accounts on any appreciated positions that need to move. The practical approach is to make changes gradually, using new contributions to fund the right account types rather than selling and realizing gains all at once.