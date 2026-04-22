"Never Share Your PIN" — Woman Warns of Alarming Uber Eats Scam A TikTok user warns others about a possible Uber Eats scam, reminding them to never share their PINs. By Ivy Griffith April 22 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @drcherylthevet

For users who rely on delivery apps to access services like food or transportation, it requires a certain level of trust. Trust that the app is going to function as intended, send messages to the right recipients, and deliver you a service without somehow taking your money. And Uber Eats (UBER) is one of those apps, delivering food in a convenient manner with just a few clicks.

Article continues below advertisement

However, sometimes things go a little sideways. As with all technology, sometimes things go wrong. One TikTok user took to the app to explain how an incident with Uber Eats almost went wrong, warning others to remember their Ps and Qs when it comes to internet safety. Here's what she had to say about the disturbing scam.

Source: Uber Eats Uber Eats logo

Article continues below advertisement

Woman shares new Uber Eats scam that people should be on the lookout for.

According to TikTok user @drycherylthevet, she was almost the victim of a scam that involved a complex and interwoven system through Uber Eats. The TikToker explained that she got home late one day and needed to eat, so she placed an order through the Uber Eats app. Almost immediately, she received a call from a 1-800 number with a person introducing himself as Uber Eats.

Cheryl acknowledged that sometimes this happens, where Uber Eats will call to clarify or confirm aspects of the order, so nothing seemed unusual at first. Quickly, however, Cheryl's alarm bells began going off. The "customer service representative" soon asked for Cheryl's telephone number, which she confirmed. But then she received a text with a confirmation PIN. However, the text was from DoorDash, not Uber Eats. Immediately, she smelled something rotten.

Article continues below advertisement

The "representative" asked for the confirmation PIN, which Cheryl wisely refused to provide. The person claiming to be Uber Eats said they would have to cancel the delivery, to which Cheryl agreed. However, shortly after hanging up, Cheryl realized that her delivery was still on the way and would be arriving soon, which made it all the stranger.

She determined that the person on the phone and her delivery driver did not appear to be the same person. Which led her to two uncomfortable possibilities: either the driver was working with the scammer or, more likely, his app was compromised. Because the fake Uber Eats representative did know the appropriate details of her food order, suggesting he knew what should have been privileged information.

Article continues below advertisement

Uber Eats seems slow to resolve the issue with the woman who shared about the scam.

Cheryl reminded her followers never to give away the PIN provided, especially since they usually come with a reminder not to share that PIN "with anyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Uber responded to Cheryl's TikTok, writing, "Support Team here - Hi Cheryl, this is concerning to hear. We'd like to help and have escalated these details to a specialized team for further review." However, days later, Cheryl wrote in her comments, "Stilllll no answers from Uber Eats support in case anyone was wondering."