Four People Allegedly Pulled Off a Wild Bear Suit Insurance Scam

Being bold enough to run an insurance scam is one thing. But being so brazen as to pretend to be a wild animal in order to execute that scam requires a level of confidence that most people can only wonder at. But four Californians are accused of doing exactly that.

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The scam, which involved a bear suit meant to imitate a living, breathing, wild bear, occurred in 2024. But they just had their days in court, and will face the music for the alleged scam. Here's what we know about it.

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Bear suit insurance scam lands four suspects in court.

Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, Ruben Tamrazian, 26, and Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, entered no contest pleas in April 2026 to the allegation that they committed felony insurance fraud. All three were sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, according to the BBC. A fourth person connected to the scam is set to be sentenced in September 2026.

According to court documents, they used a bear suit to cause significant damage to luxury cars, which were then claimed for insurance. Video evidence appeared to show the bear causing damage. However, investigators determined that the "bear" was actually a person wearing a bear suit.

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Ultimately, police found the bear suit in the possession of one of the suspects, and they were arrested to face the music over the $141,839 they collected from the scam. California state insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara said of the bold and brazen crime, "What may have looked unbelievable turned out to be exactly that - and now those responsible are being held accountable."

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How common are insurance scams?

With the hubbub over the bear suit scam, it begs the question: how common are insurance scams? We don't hear about them all that often, so are they rare? The statistics we have are likely skewed by the fact that successful scams are probably never discovered.

But the numbers may surprise you. According to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, "fraud occurs in about 10% of property-casualty insurance losses." And, they estimate, insurance fraud or scams takes about $303.8 billion from Americans every year, recouped through higher premiums. CAIF notes that 8,898 cars were intentionally set on fire in 2020, per investigative results.

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The Edison Insurance Company notes that there are four relatively common types of insurance fraud scams. They include: Exaggerating the value of an item to get more from an insurance payout. Contractor/AOB fraud, which usually occurs after a natural disaster. "Contractors" go door to door, getting homeowners to sign over insurance benefits to them for a repair service, which never materializes. Over-inflating repair costs on an invoice to "cover the deductible." Misrepresenting the state of your home, vehicle, or other insured item to get higher coverage.