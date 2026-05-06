Survey Finds 6 in 10 American Workers Suffer Under a Toxic Boss, and It Sent More Than Half to Therapy 70% of surveyed workers have had a toxic boss at some point in their career, and almost half said that their behavior causes significant stress. By Risa Weber May 6 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Even if you have your dream job at your dream company, a toxic manager can make your days miserable. Unfortunately, a survey found that 6 in 10 Americans are working under a toxic boss, as of April 2026.

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The Harris Poll Thought Survey defined a toxic boss as someone who "exhibits harmful workplace behaviors, including unfair preferential treatment, lack of recognition, blame-shifting, unnecessary micromanagement, unreasonable expectations, being unapproachable, taking credit for others’ ideas, acting unprofessionally, or discriminating against employees based on personal characteristics."

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How was the toxic boss survey conducted?

The toxic boss survey was issued online by The Harris Poll. They surveyed a "nationally representative" sample of 1,334 American adults from April 16 to 18, 2026. The sample consisted of 229 Gen Z folks, 568 Millennials, 408 Gen X folks, and 129 Boomers. The survey was conducted online.

What do the toxic boss survey results say?

Generally, the survey found that many Americans are suffering or have suffered from a toxic boss, which often caused financial or emotional losses. Six in 10 American adults surveyed reported currently having a toxic boss, and 70% said that they've had a toxic boss at some point during their career. That number rose to 75% for people in the LGBTQ+ community.

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Almost half of Americans surveyed (47%) said that their toxic boss caused them stress, burnout, or mental health decline, according to Fast Company. A third said that having a toxic boss resulted in financial losses, either from missed bonuses, commissions, or other financial rewards. 33% said they missed out on promotions.

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How do surveyed Americans cope with toxic bosses?

Many workers (66% of those surveyed) said that they work on weekends or days off because of a toxic boss. 53% attend therapy to cope, and 66% switched jobs because of the issue. As for responding to toxic behavior, many workers said that they stayed quiet to avoid being seen as "too sensitive or not a team player." 61% reported limiting their visibility at work to avoid toxic behaviors from their boss.

Only 55% of all employees surveyed said they pushed back against a toxic boss's behavior, but 73% percent of Gen Z workers reported pushing back. Millenials are leading the charge in terms of setting firm boundaries, taking medical/mental health leave, and asking for feedback in writing. However, Gen Z is ahead of the pack when it comes to raising issues with HR. 18% of all demographics surveyed said they escalated toxic behaviors to HR, and 28% of Gen Z workers said they did the same.

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