'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' contestant jumps on equipment, makes Ryan Seacrest mention unsaid rule

The contestant has denied the host's claims on social media that has fans intrigued.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" can be fun for the contestants, but sometimes, they can go a tad overboard. That’s what happened in a recent episode of the show in which Derek Hough was a part. Turns out that he did something that he was absolutely not supposed to, leading to the establishment of an unsaid rule by host Ryan Seacrest. Hough is popular for his performances on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Extra,” and he too had a response for the host.

As per a report in People, Hough was on the show with his DWTS colleagues Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Bruno Tonioli. However, at one point, he stepped on and started jumping on the iconic wheel that contestants are required to spin. Now, it should have been an unsaid rule that it was not allowed. However, thanks to that incident, Seacrest had no choice but to mention the rule, even if it was unsaid.

"In the commercial break, [Hough] was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it, much like the top of a cake ornament," Seacrest said, before adding, "We did say, 'Please don't do that.’ That would break it, and there's only one of those wheels. If that breaks, we have a real problem." The host even said that he encouraged the participants to stick to the ledge, which they did for the most part.

Screenshot showing a stunned Ryan Seacrest. (Image source: YouTube | Game Show Tube)

Not many people might be fans of Hough jumping on the iconic wheel, but the contestant himself came out on social media earlier to deny the claim. As per a report in Us Weekly, Hough had posted an Instagram story in which he denied jumping on the wheel, in stark contrast to what was alleged by Seacrest. The story was posted on October 22, not long after his episode was taped.

“Btw, this is 1000% NOT true,” Hough wrote, and mentioned, “I would never disrespect a set like that, however Awesome that would’ve been to be spun around it like a cake ornament, haha.” Things turned out well for the DWTS star in the end as he made it to the Bonus Round and was able to win $63,350 for the Feeding America organization. He also had a great time with Vanna White, who seems to be a good friend.

Earlier, White had appeared on the set of “Extra” to gift Hough a baby blanket that she crocheted for his kid. “You did not make this,” he had said at the time, before adding, “I can’t wait to show this to my wife, and I can’t wait to swaddle — Oh, I’m going to get emotional.” As a gesture of gratitude, he taught White some dance moves, and she did a fantastic job of picking them up in a matter of seconds.

