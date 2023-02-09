Valentine's Day Flower Deals — Show Your Love and Save Money
Whether you love to give flowers any day of the year or only on Feb.14, Valentine's Day is a lovely time to give the gift of flowers. You can buy them for yourself to brighten up your home or for a loved one to show you care. Here are some of the best Valentine's Day flower deals.
Of course, you can check with a local florist in your town or area to see whether they're discounting roses or other floral bouquets. But here are a few options to consider as well, ahead of the holiday. Act quickly to ensure delivery on time for Feb. 14.
BloomsyBox
BloomsyBox will give you $5 off for sharing your email address. You can choose from a wide variety of floral arrangements, and most bouquets start at around $59.99.
1-800-Flowers
Using 1-800-Flowers to deliver flowers for Valentine's Day could get you 30 percent off. No promo code is needed; you can search online and see the discounted prices easily. For example, an arrangement of Sweetest Love Tulips is 30 percent off, starting at $41.99 and going to $70.69.
ProFlowers
At ProFlowers, you can also get up to 30 percent off your flowers for Valentine's Day. The Deluxe Smiles and Sunshine bouquet is a bright mix of flowers marked down from $75 to $60 (and you can save even more by choosing the Standard size with no vase for $36).
Teleflora
Teleflora can deliver flowers to your mother, grandmother, or other loved one for 20 percent off if you sign up with your email as a new user. The standard size of a "Dance With Me" bouquet with red roses and carnations starts at $64.99.
UrbanStems
UrbanStems also gives new customers who sign up with an email address a 15 percent discount. Or, sign up for a subscription to get savings up to 30 percent and free delivery on all orders.
The Sill
Certain houseplants are discounted up to 45 percent at The Sill. This is a great option for someone who might prefer greenery over colorful floral arrangements.
FromYouFlowers
FromYouFlowers will give you 20 percent off with the code "BIZR." One of the best deals currently available is the Florist Designed Bouquet, down from $39.99 to $31.99.
Amazon
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get free, fast delivery on your Valentine's Day flowers. Certain floral arrangements are discounted as well.
FTD Flowers
FTD is also offering up to 30 percent discounts off floral arrangements for Valentine's Day. (You may also get 20 percent off by signing up to receive their emails.)
Venus Et Fleur
If you'd like to purchase flowers with more of a luxury vibe, Venus et Fleur offers arrangements from $44, and you can get free shipping by entering your email address.
Try these other ways to save on Valentine's Day flowers.
If you want to find an even cheaper option for Valentine's Day flowers, you can try your local discount retailer. Walmart has a dozen roses for just $9.97, so if you go into the store you can likely look for the most pleasing arrangement. Costco is also a place to find discounted blooms.
Most floral services offer a one-time discount to new customers signing up to receive emails or text messages, so that's an easy way to save. You may want to unsubscribe after the holiday. Or consider purchasing a single rose for your sweetheart to show you care without the expense or hassle of large bouquets.