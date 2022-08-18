When Will Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk Biography Be Released?

During his interview with The Times, Isaacson admitted that he and Musk began discussing the idea of a biography to “see if it would make sense.” The biographer said, “I have no deal with him, there’s no contract.” Ever since the two unofficially agreed to partake in the process, Isaacson has interviewed “about 200 people” close to Musk and continues to travel to the same places he goes, reports The Times.