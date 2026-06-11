Trump Explains His “I Love the Inflation” Remark After Backlash During a press briefing in the Oval Office held on June 10, 2026, Trump did say “I love the inflation,” not “I love inflation.” By Jennifer Farrington June 11 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

President Donald Trump is guilty of letting a lot of controversial things slip from his mouth. We all know that infamous comment he made that was caught on a hot mic when talking about women and what you can do when you’re a star. And while he might never live that one down, the latest involving inflation might not carry the same weight, no matter how bad it sounds.

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During a press briefing in the Oval Office on June 10, 2026, Trump said, “I love the inflation,” which sparked a significant amount of backlash because, well, no one else seems to share those feelings about it. But that’s not the full context. Here’s everything he said and the clarification he later gave as to what he actually meant.

Did Trump really say he loves inflation?

Source: Mega

During a press briefing in the Oval Office held on June 10, 2026, Trump did say, “I love the inflation,” not “I love inflation.” The comment came after it was brought to Trump’s attention that the Consumer Price Index rose above 4 percent, which is mainly due to the war with Iran, per CNBC. Now, here are the comments Trump made to reporters surrounding that statement. “No, I love it, the numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation.”

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And then he proceeded to explain. “You know why?” Trump said. He continued, “because as soon as this war is over… it’s going to come down like a rock,” he said, referring to inflation. Naturally, his remark quickly sparked some serious backlash, as for many people, inflation is a major factor in why they are struggling to make ends meet. Between the high cost of food, household essentials, and gas, it’s making it much harder to get by these days.

@nbcnews Addressing the latest inflation numbers, President Trump says, “I love the inflation” because “when the war is over, it’s coming down.” ♬ original sound - nbcnews - nbcnews

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Trump later clarified his “I love the inflation” comment. Here’s what he said he meant.

People hearing Trump use the words “love” and “inflation” in the same sentence didn’t sit well, and it’s understandable why. But Trump spoke with the New York Post shortly after the press briefing to clarify what he meant. First off, he called his critics “so bad” and went on to explain, “I was talking about inflation numbers that will be so good as soon as the war ends. The numbers will come way down, that’s what I’m talking about.”

Trump doesn't care about inflation but millions of voters DO! That will be proven in the coming Nov. elections. — Larry Harvey (@Blameless666) June 10, 2026

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He added that he is “always taken out of context.” He further explained, “My inflation numbers will be very low as soon as the war — they’re already very low, but they’ll be very low, because you know the energy brings them up a little bit, because we have to stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon.” So perhaps Trump was saying he “loves the inflation” and how it’s going to go down after the war ends? Either way, it came out wrong, and people took notice quickly.