Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

These states have ban deadlines in place:

Washington: 2030 California: 2035 New York: 2035

As years pass, other states will likely create their own plans to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of EVs. For now, the plan seems to be focusing on a slow-drip phase-out that will lead to the eventual ban on gas cars. The push might lead to another issue, which is whether or not countries including the U.S. have a power grid stable enough to keep up with thousands of EVs that need to be charged consistently.