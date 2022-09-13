Ousted Nikola Founder Trevor Milton’s Fraud Trial Begins

At one time, Nikola was seen as the potential next Tesla Inc. (TSLA), whose stock is up more than 22,600 percent since it first went public in 2010. While it took Tesla six years to earn a profit, the company started selling its product much sooner — and well before going public. Both Tesla and Nikola went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a blank-check firm that takes a company public through a back-door merger without all the regulatory obstacles traditional IPOs face. Even with that similarity, the two companies ventured down very different paths.