© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend

Experts believe that it has to do with getting a sense of momentary control.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a solo diner. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Representative image of a solo diner. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Not long ago, going out to eat alone was something many people hesitated to do due to social stigma. But the times are changing, and these days, people are increasingly confident about going out for a meal on their own. It is even considered empowering and a self-care exercise. In fact, solo dining has grown at such a tremendous rate in the last few years that businesses are specifically catering to it.

A solo diner being served by a waitress (Image source: Getty Images | Brent Stirton)
A solo diner being served by a waitress (Image source: Getty Images | Brent Stirton)

A report in Fox News states that since 2021, solo dining orders have surged by 52%, and they even account for 47% of quick-service restaurant visits, up from 31% four years ago. The study was conducted by Yum Brands, which owns several popular food chains like Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut. An executive at the company said that solo dining is all about customers seeking small moments of control in today's unpredictable world.

"In an unpredictable world, consumers are looking for small moments of control," Ken Muench, chief marketing officer of Yum Brands, said, before adding, "Food has become one of the easiest places to get that back." The Fox report also states that full-service restaurants have reported a 22% increase in reservations for one in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. 

Diners at a restaurant (Image source: Getty Images | Smith Collection/Gado)
Diners at a restaurant (Image source: Getty Images | Smith Collection/Gado)

That said, the people going out to eat alone aren't necessarily lonely. The Yum Brands study revealed that 24% of solo diners say they're heading out alone to satisfy a personal craving. These people are even willing to pay more for their food rather than take advantage of a coupon. More than half of the people surveyed said that they spend $10 and $30 or more per visit to a restaurant as a solo diner. This trend has been noticed by the big businesses, and they have taken steps to accommodate the new demand.

Pizza Hut and KFC Signage Colliers Wood, London, External Store Sign | Photo by Peter Dazeley | Getty Images
Pizza Hut and KFC Signage Colliers Wood, London, External Store Sign | Photo by Peter Dazeley | Getty Images

Items such as pizza and wings that were once known to be popular dishes to be shared with friends and family are being redesigned for one person. Unsurprisingly, the solo dining trend is popular among Gen-Z and millennials. Drinks also play a part in this trend, since many just order a specialty drink without any food. In fact, the Fox report states that 43% of specialty drinks are ordered on their own, without an accompanying dish.

Representative image of a solo diner. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Representative image of a solo diner. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"What was once considered unconventional is now seen as intentional and empowering," said Chrystal Griffin, the Florida-based CEO of Classpop. "It allows people to manage their own time, spend within their comfort zone, move at their preferred pace, and choose exactly what and where they want to eat." Classpop, a website for classes, including cooking, has also seen a 55% rise in customers booking solo cooking classes since 2024.

