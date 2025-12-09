ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon

The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Representative picture of an American diner (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Hicks)
Representative picture of an American diner (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Hicks)

Over the years, a lot of popular brands have vanished from American markets because of various factors such as changing consumer attitudes and the impact of economic policies on demand. Denny’s used to be a popular restaurant chain in the United States, but poor growth performances over the last few months have forced to company to announce the closure of more than 150 stores nationwide. The announcement was made in 2024, which said that these stores would be shut by the end of 2025. It had closed 88 outlets in 2024 and hoped to do the same this year as well.

Representative image of Denny's restaurant. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of Denny's restaurant. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

According to a report in Newsweek, the company had said that it had plans to open new restaurants. While this might be contradictory to what is going on, people at the higher levels of the business claimed that the closures were an attempt to reduce the footprint so that the new stores could function efficiently and help strengthen the brand. It seems like Denny’s might even go through some rebranding.

Things have not been going well for the popular restaurant chain of late, as it reported a 2.9 percent year-over-year decline in same-store restaurant sales in the third quarter last month. However, CEO Kelli Valade focused on the positives and believes that the company will get opportunities to have a net flat to positive growth by 2026. Over the last few weeks, Denny’s outlets in California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas have closed.

Image of the Denny's logo. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by George Rose)
Image of the Denny's logo. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by George Rose)

"Our third quarter progress on strategic initiatives demonstrates our ability to remain agile and focused on what is within our control amid a choppy industry backdrop. These achievements are the direct result of our incredible teams and franchisees maintaining their unwavering commitment to our brands and our guests,” CEO Valade said as per an official release by the company. “Denny’s is evolving its value offerings to meet the guest where they are, strengthening its brand relevance with an enhanced digital presence, a movie collaboration, and the launch of its highly-anticipated new loyalty program,” she added.

While the business will be shuttering several outlets by the end of the year, it is also preparing to be under new leadership. A separate release by the company states that it will be sold to TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises for a whopping $620 million. The release states that Denny’s stockholders will receive $6.25 per share in cash for each share of Denny’s common stock they own.

Representative image of a Denny's worker. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of a Denny's worker. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

“We are pleased to enter this transaction, which delivers significant, near-term and certain cash value to our stockholders,” Valade said. After careful consideration of all options and in consultation with external financial and legal advisors, the Board is confident the transaction maximizes value and has determined it is fair to and in the best interests of stockholders and represents the best path forward for the Company.”

More on Market Realist:

Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better

Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk

Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
Congress is yet to make a decision about the matter and time is running out.
6 hours ago
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
7 hours ago
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
This is not the first time in the recent past that blood pressure medication has been recalled.
7 hours ago
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
"Will the Bonus Round winner tomorrow night edition on Wheel of Fortune!" a fan reacted to the losing streak.
17 hours ago
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
COSTCO
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
Costco is one of the biggest retailers in the country and competitors would love to see them fall.
1 day ago
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
There were 15 reports of overheating and 11 of them led to injury and property damage.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
WALMART
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
Several people were unhappy with these practices as they would be considered unethical.
1 day ago
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
ECONOMY & WORK
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
The plan allows people to save and invest a part of their income tax-free until retirement.
1 day ago
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
WALMART
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
"She was THAT close to win the bonus round, just ran out of time. That’s gotta hurt," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
There are reasons for potential buyers to be positive but one has to be wary.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
The story of the Lalonde twins will surely go down in the show's history after recent events.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
The audience in the studio had a great time watching this round play out.
4 days ago
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
4 days ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
4 days ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
5 days ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
5 days ago