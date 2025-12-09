Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon

The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.

Over the years, a lot of popular brands have vanished from American markets because of various factors such as changing consumer attitudes and the impact of economic policies on demand. Denny’s used to be a popular restaurant chain in the United States, but poor growth performances over the last few months have forced to company to announce the closure of more than 150 stores nationwide. The announcement was made in 2024, which said that these stores would be shut by the end of 2025. It had closed 88 outlets in 2024 and hoped to do the same this year as well.

Representative image of Denny's restaurant. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

According to a report in Newsweek, the company had said that it had plans to open new restaurants. While this might be contradictory to what is going on, people at the higher levels of the business claimed that the closures were an attempt to reduce the footprint so that the new stores could function efficiently and help strengthen the brand. It seems like Denny’s might even go through some rebranding.

Things have not been going well for the popular restaurant chain of late, as it reported a 2.9 percent year-over-year decline in same-store restaurant sales in the third quarter last month. However, CEO Kelli Valade focused on the positives and believes that the company will get opportunities to have a net flat to positive growth by 2026. Over the last few weeks, Denny’s outlets in California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas have closed.

Image of the Denny's logo. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by George Rose)

"Our third quarter progress on strategic initiatives demonstrates our ability to remain agile and focused on what is within our control amid a choppy industry backdrop. These achievements are the direct result of our incredible teams and franchisees maintaining their unwavering commitment to our brands and our guests,” CEO Valade said as per an official release by the company. “Denny’s is evolving its value offerings to meet the guest where they are, strengthening its brand relevance with an enhanced digital presence, a movie collaboration, and the launch of its highly-anticipated new loyalty program,” she added.

While the business will be shuttering several outlets by the end of the year, it is also preparing to be under new leadership. A separate release by the company states that it will be sold to TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises for a whopping $620 million. The release states that Denny’s stockholders will receive $6.25 per share in cash for each share of Denny’s common stock they own.

Representative image of a Denny's worker. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

“We are pleased to enter this transaction, which delivers significant, near-term and certain cash value to our stockholders,” Valade said. After careful consideration of all options and in consultation with external financial and legal advisors, the Board is confident the transaction maximizes value and has determined it is fair to and in the best interests of stockholders and represents the best path forward for the Company.”

