Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard

Some restaurants are charging extra fees, and this has sparked a debate over transparency.

Dining out at a decent restaurant is becoming more expensive with each passing day, and it’s not just because of increasing menu prices. Many diners have shared their experiences of facing unexpected charges that secretly push the total bill amount much higher than anticipated. As restaurants face the issue of higher wages, rent, and food prices, some establishments are turning to extra fees, sparking debate over transparency. For instance, recently, a Facebook user, Elm Streethouse, shared how a casual dine out turned into an online debate after a restaurant added a 20% extra fee to a bill for two.

People enjoying food at a restaurant. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Rick Friedman)

As reported by the US Sun, the social media user posted her complaint on Facebook along with a photo of the receipt from her visit to the Six Seven Restaurant inside the Edgewater Hotel in Seattle, Washington, highlighting the unexpected charge. In the caption, she wrote, “I went out for drinks and a few small plates, thinking it would be a normal night. Two people, nothing wild. We ordered a couple of cocktails, sliders, burrata and called it a day.” The bill clearly reveals that the two diners ordered four menu items, totaling $79.50 before any extra charges.

Woman serving beer at a bar (Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Elevate)

While a tax amount added $9.87 extra to the bill, there was also a 20% 'large party' fee, adding another $15.90 to the bill amount. Overall, the final amount due came to $105.27. The woman was shocked to see this and expressed her frustration, stating, “When the check comes, the total already feels higher than expected, so I actually look at the receipt instead of just tapping my card. That’s when I see a 20% ‘Large Party’ charge added on." She added, “For two people. No heads-up, no sign, no mention from the server. Just quietly baked in like it’s the most normal thing in the world.”

As reported by Big Green House, restaurants often charge 'large party' fees by claiming that bigger groups often require more planning, occupy tables for a longer duration, and demand extra attention from the staff. While that explanation may sound reasonable, many customers complain that they do not see better service to match the added charge. Another concern is the way different restaurants define 'large party'. At some restaurants, the extra fee is charged for groups of just six people; in this case, it was only two people, which many diners see as an ordinary night out.

Representative image of a customer at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

Not just this, at the bottom of the bill, there was also a line for a 'Pier Maintenance Fee,' which the restaurant clarified wasn't a tip amount for the waiters. Instead, the charge is meant to help cover the maintenance costs for the over-the-water property, preserving the setting that gives guests a chance to enjoy the unique view. Considering these additional charges, many in the younger generation are now cutting back on eating out. With other everyday expenses climbing, dining at restaurants is now viewed as a luxury rather than a routine treat that it once used to be.

