Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend

It turns out that Americans are not willing to pay exorbitant tips in such an economy.
UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO
Representative image of a restaurant. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Tim Boyle)
Representative image of a restaurant. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Tim Boyle)

Tipping culture in America has long been present, but of late, it looks like things are getting out of hand. Customers recently shared their discontent with a new trend in tipping, which guilt-trips them into paying a lot more than they intended. One customer wanted to order pizza, but as he was about to pay, he saw that he had to pay two tips. This infuriated him, and the customer posted about it on X.

Cover image credits: (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
A Subway worker making a sandwich (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

“Ordered a pizza and now I’m being asked to tip the driver AND the people who made it separately. On a $25 order. Bro I just wanted dinner not a guilt-powered funding round for everyone in the supply chain,” he wrote. This is not a one-time thing. It turns out that thousands of people have faced this issue of tips growing uncontrollably and eating into their wallets.

A screenshot of the post was shared on Reddit, which led to a lot of people sharing their concerns about the matter. “If you start tipping the kitchen, then the owners will try to cut their pay and turn it into a tipped position. has to stop somewhere lmao,” one user commented. “Driver only. What the heck? Companies need to pay their own staff,” quipped another. “Cancel and never order from there,” a third user wrote.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | AndreyPopov
Representative image of a man being tipped. (Image Source: Getty Images | AndreyPopov)

This is part of a bigger problem that smaller restaurants are facing in America at the moment. Due to high prices, most have cut back on spending frivolously, like getting outside food. On the occasions that they do have to order in or go out, no one wants to pay more than what they might have budgeted for. As a result, several restaurants across the country are suffering, as per a report in The Daily Mail.

The report also claims that Olive Garden's sister restaurant, Bahama Breeze have announced plans to close all locations. Other popular American spots like Noodles & Company and Pizza Hut are also closing their outlets due to poor finances. Customers are unhappy with the amount of money they have to pay as tips these days, even if it is just one tip on an order.

Image Source: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Pizza Hut restaurant on March 25, 2024 in San Pablo, California | Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
A Pizza Hut sign | Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Another Reddit post showed tipping options at Texas Roadhouse for an order value of a little more than $80. The minimum tip percentage took the price up to over $94. In the current economy, that is quite a significant increase. The Daily Mail report also claims instances in which the lowest tip option on a check was scratched out by restaurants, leaving customers fuming.

