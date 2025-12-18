ECONOMY & WORK
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025

The economy is unpredictable at the moment, and macro policies have affected their spending habits.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A woman checking her balance at an ATM (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Zoranm)
A woman checking her balance at an ATM (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Zoranm)

Tariffs, rising inflation, rate cuts, the government’s tariffs, and growing unemployment have made American citizens struggle to make ends meet. Apart from complaints against the Trump administration's blunders, people also regret financial decisions of their own in the past year. These includde, not saving enough, spending impulsively, and having too much credit card debt.

Image Source: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels
Representative image of a person looking after their finances. (Image Source: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels)

According to a survey of over 1,000 U.S. adults by Intuit Credit Karma, 38% Americans believe that they did not save enough, 28% were upset over their impulsive buying, and 21% were concerned about their credit card debt. The survey also found that two out of three participants believe that their spending habits were significantly impacted by economic elements like rising inflation and tariffs. As a result, financial stress among people is seeing an unprecedented surge.

“People are feeling [the stress] very deeply in 2025, and there are no signs of that letting up as we look forward into the new year,” Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Intuit Credit Karma, said as per a report in CNBC Make It. This one is not the only survey that shows that Americans are having to adjust their spending habits due to the economic situation the country finds itself in.

Representative image of shoppers inside a supermarket. | (Image source: Getty | Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of shoppers inside a supermarket. | (Image source: Getty | Justin Sullivan)

Another survey by Bankrate found that around 73% of Americans are saving less for emergencies to be able to make ends meet, given the rising prices. Apart from that, 25% of households have to live paycheck to paycheck, which is a slight increase from last year. According to the senior wealth advisor and partner at Mission Wealth, Joey Khoury, Americans are feeling trapped thanks to the financial stress and burden they find themselves in.

No matter how the government tries to spin it, the affordability crisis is real, and it is not going away any time soon. In such times, it is absolutely crucial for people to keep track of their expenses and cut down wherever possible. But a lot of people simply ignore their finances out of fear of having to deal with a lot of stress. However, it just makes things worse.

Image Source: Photo by Alexandros Chatzidimos | Pexels
Representative image of a person using an ATM. (Image Source: Photo by Alexandros Chatzidimos | Pexels)

“A lot of people would rather bury their heads in the sand,” Khoury said, before adding, “But not paying attention to it only exacerbates the problem.” One thing that Americans could do to keep better track of their finances is to automate the whole process. There are several applications that help people understand their finances. These can help people understand exactly what they are spending their money on and how they can reduce their expenses.

“Automation is key,” Khoury claimed, before adding, “You must automate as much of your budgeting as possible, because you’re never going to sit down and comb through it on a regular frequency.”

