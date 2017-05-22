Who's Watching Bio-Rad Laboratories in 2017? PART 4 OF 4

What Bio-Rad Laboratories Expects from Life Science

Bio-Rad’s Life Science segment performance

In 1Q17, Bio-Rad Laboratories’ (BIO) Life Science segment reported revenues of ~$174.3 million, which represents a YoY (year-over-year) rise of ~5.1%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the company has reported YoY revenue growth of around 6.3% in 1Q17. After excluding the $1.9 million in revenues attributed to the acquisition of RainDance Technologies, the segment reported 5.2% YoY organic sales growth in 1Q17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Life Sciences’ segment had reported 10% YoY revenue growth in 1Q16 on a currency-neutral basis, which highlights the solid revenue growth in this segment in 1Q17—despite its higher base for 1Q16.

Bio-Rad’s strategy

Demand for the company’s Digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction) instruments, reagents, western blot imager, and PCR food testing products have all been driving revenue growth in Bio-Rad’s Life Science segment in 2017. In 1Q17, the company also witnessed robust demand for its amplification and cell biology products.

While the company continued to witness a steady uptake of its products in Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific, there has been a drop in the sales of Bio-Rad’s process media products in North America.

Bio-Rad’s peer competition

To compete with PerkinElmer (PKI), Danaher (DHR), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Bio-Rad has also focused on adding to its intellectual property asset through the acquisition of RainDance Technologies. This transaction has strengthened Bio-Rad Laboratories’ droplet-based product offerings, both in its clinical and research markets.

In 1Q17, Bio-Rad and Illumina launched Illumina Bio-Rad Single-Cell Sequencing Solution, which should help research scientists study individual cells and their gene expression in greater detail.

Notably, the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) has about 0.28% of its total portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories.