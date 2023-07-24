Modern Family star Sophia Vergara is getting a divorce from the Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello after seven long years of marriage. The couple met back in 2014 and dated for a year before getting hitched in 2015. Sophia Vergara's mammoth net worth was mostly made before the two tied the knot in 2015. It has been reported that she entered the marriage only after setting a prenup to protect all her pre-marital assets.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Recently Turned 31, and She Is Worth a Jaw-Dropping $800 Million

Image Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sophia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made a prenuptial agreement back in 2015 when they decided to get married. The agreement said that the two will be splitting their assets in half if and when they get a divorce. This was confirmed by Vergara herself in one of the episodes of The Howard Stern Show in 2022. According to Page Six, a divorce lawyer said that the agreement is mostly like this—she gets what she has earned and he gets what he has earned. There is also a marital property in question and a chihuahua that they both have together.

Also Read: Meet the Visionary Founders of the $184.92 Billion Global Streaming Platform Netflix

The Colombian-American actress and model who earned her fame playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit sitcom Modern Family is worth a towering $180 million. Her earning from the sitcom account for the majority of her wealth but she is also a great entrepreneur. Vergara is the owner of her clothing line at Kmart which has a jewelry collection and also a line of perfumes.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Net Worth on Decline as He Faces Multiple Financial Challenges

Image Source: GettyImages/Amy Sussman

As of 2023, Manganiello's net worth is around $40 million, and he earns around $3 million per year as per Celebrity Net Worth. The actor who was a multi-sport athlete in high school made his debut in the movie Spider-Man which was followed by numerous other roles in television. He actively supports many charities and his main focus is UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he is a board member.

The actress is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles Mansion which is worth $18 million. The couple relisted their mansion back in June 2023. However, the discounted price is still more than $7 million more than what they bought the mansion for. The 11,300-square-foot property boasts seven bedrooms with eleven bathrooms and three powder rooms.

Vergara owns another home in Beverly Hills which was worth $10.6 million back in 2014. On top of this, she also has some flashy rides like a Range Rover, Porsche 911, Bentley Bentayga, an SUV, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class which is worth $91,250, per 21 Motoring.

Due to the prenup, the financial aspect of the divorce is pretty simple. Each party is seemingly keeping their asset although it's still unclear how they will split their property. It seems like they are all set to sell it. There's a good chance of no alimony because of the prenup. The couple announced their separation in their way. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement, reports Page Six.

While she is best known for playing Gloria, a bulk of her fortune is attributed to the businesses that she owns. As of 2023, she has three very successful ventures, a lingerie brand named EBY, a digital media company, Raze and Latin World Entertainment, which is a management firm.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Touches $1.8 Billion as SKIMS Valuation Stands At $4 Billion

What's the Net Worth of These Four Super Models From the 90s?